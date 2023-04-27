Infineon enables innovative solution for second life of electric passenger car batteries

MUNICH, GERMANY - Media OutReach - 27 April 2023 - STABL Energy GmbH uses MOSFETs from Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) to make stationary energy storage systems from retired electric passenger car batteries. The first pilot systems have already been put into operation in Germany and Switzerland. STABL solution can connect many discarded batteries of different residual capacities to the public power grid without a central inverter.



"STABL Energy's innovative energy storage solution impressively demonstrates how microelectronics is contributing to the energy transition and to climate protection, and how we are making the fast-growing topic of electromobility even more sustainable in the long term," said Adam White, President of Infineon's Power & Sensor Systems (PSS) Division.



"We use MOSFETs from Infineon to integrate power electronics and batteries to develop more flexible and safer solutions for connecting energy storage systems to the public power grid. We are taking a technological innovation leap for the second-life use of electric passenger car batteries," says Dr. Arthur Singer, founder and co-CEO of STABL Energy. "Compared to conventional systems, this reduces loss by up to 70 percent and cuts both operating costs and CO 2 emissions by up to 40 percent per year."



Now that STABL's first storage units have passed CE and grid connection standards for Germany and have been connected to the grid in Germany, a first unit in Switzerland has also been connected. Here, 27 discarded KIA batteries with a nominal capacity of 98 kWh serve a residential neighborhood as temporary storage for solar energy.



The basic electronic components used are 100V OptiMOS™ 5 MOSFETs from Infineon. STABL Energy chose Infineon because of the low on-resistance, as well as high thermal performance and product reliability. The young company is thus giving car batteries a second life after their capacity has declined in their initial use for electromobility and they have been discarded. Used batteries can thus continue to be used in the longer term and form an important building block as intermediate storage for a green power supply.



About STABL Energy

STABL Energy GmbH develops energy storage systems from discarded vehicle batteries. The aim is to increase the use of renewable energy with the help of energy storage systems and at the same time to extend the life cycle of car batteries. This will reduce dependence on fossil fuels and enable batteries to be used for longer, contributing to the success of the energy transition. To do this, the company is setting a new standard in battery storage design, safety, reliability, cost efficiency and handling with its innovative, integrable technology.



The university start-up was founded in Munich in 2019 and today employs nearly 30 people.



All information online at: www.stabl.com



STABL Energy is part of the Infineon Partner Program. Infineon's Partner Ecosystem is a network of specialized companies with proven expertise in areas such as hardware, software, tools, services and end applications.



About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 56,200 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €14.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).