KMT set to announce Taiwan presidential candidate around May 20

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) is likely to name its presidential candidate on May 20, precisely one year before the inauguration of Taiwan’s next president, a senior lawmaker said Thursday (April 27).

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has named its chair, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), to run in the Jan. 13, 2024 election, while Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) was also expected to run.

However, the KMT decided to cancel primaries, leaving New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) as the apparent frontrunner, though Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) has traveled around Taiwan and visited the United States and Japan in an effort seemingly designed to boost his profile.

KMT Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) said Thursday the nomination process would likely be wrapped up in May, as June or July, the dates for the candidate announcements in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections respectively, were too late, per CNA.

In a talk with reporters, Legislative Caucus Whip William Tseng (曾銘宗) mentioned May 20 as the most likely date, though he acknowledged no final decision about a precise timing had been reached yet. The fact that the DPP had already made its choice was a likely factor in the KMT’s timing, according to Tseng.

The new president and vice president elected next January will be sworn in on May 20, 2024, ending eight years in office for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Asked whether he would resign from his position as mayor of New Taipei City if he was nominated, Hou said he didn’t understand how the KMT was planning to pick a candidate. The DPP has accused him of deserting his voters, as he was reelected for a four-year term just last November.