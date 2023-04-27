Sports Nutrition Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Overview, and Forecast 2030

Astute Analytica released the latest report on the Sports Nutrition Market study, which will provide all the most recent market trends, which has been announced. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period of time. Furthermore, new technological developments and mechanical improvements are justified when demand for this service/item increases globally.

The Global Sports Nutrition Market size was US$ 15,756.4 million in 2021. The Global Sports Nutrition Market is forecast to grow to US$ 23,809.8 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Leading Competitors

Global sports nutrition market is moderately competitive in nature, the top five players in the market have a cumulative share of more than 55%, with Abbott Laboratories holding the highest market share of 16.5%, closely followed by GNC Holding, LLC and Clif Bar & Company. According to the Astute Analytica study, leading market players adopt strategies such as imparting a long-term impact on clients through remarkable customer care and partnering with other organizations in the market.

Segmentation Analysis

Segment Overview

By Product Type

Protein Powder

Sport Drinks

Protein Bars

Supplements

Vegan

Creatine

Performance Enhancers

Others

By Application

Pre-workout

Post-workout

By End User

Athletes

Bodybuilders

Fitness Enthusiast

Weightlifters

By Distribution Channel

Online eMarketplaces Online Brand Stores

Offline Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Fitness Centers



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA South America

Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



