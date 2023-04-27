Retail POS Terminals Market Size, Growth Statistics, Share, Key Players, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the Retail POS Terminals Market offers the latest data and determines growth prospects and challenges. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

The global retail Point-Of-Sale (POS) terminals market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.6% and reach a valuation of US$ 847.4 Billion by the end of 2030. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

Leading Companies

Shopify Inc.

PayPal Zettle

Square

Lightspeed

Clover

Sumup

Aptos (Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division)

Cegid Group

Ctac NV

NCR Corporation

Flooid

Diebold Nixdorf

Fujitsu Ltd

Infor Inc.

NEC Corporation

Qashier PTE Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

VeriFone, Inc.

We continuously monitor the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. We’ll discuss the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

Segmentation Overview

By Product

Fixed POS Terminal

Portable POS Terminal Mobile POS (mPOS)

Self-Service Kiosks

By Component

Hardware

Software Cloud-Based POS System On-Premises POS System

Services

By Industry

Entertainment

Hospitality Hotels Restaurants & Cafes QSR

Retail Supermarkets /Hypermarkets Convenience Stores

Healthcare Hospitals Pharmacy

e-Commerce

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



