Single Programmable Power Supply Market Size, Demand, Share, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, and Forecast 2030

The global single programmable power supply market is estimated to grow by US$ 401.7 million between 2022 and 2030 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,095.7 Mn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

AMETEK Programmable Power

CHROMA ATE

TEKTRONIX

Keysight Technologies

Magna-Power Electronics

ITECH Electronic

B&K Precision

Rigol Technologies

Versatile Power

Kepco

Other Prominent players

The report also continuously monitors the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. The report discusses the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

The single programmable power supply market is segmented into:

By Product Type

DC Programmable Power Supply <100 kW 100 kW-2000 kW >2000 kW

Bi-Directional DC Programmable Power Supply <10 kW 10 kW- 100 kW >100 kW

Programmable AC Sources 1 kVA-50 kVA 50 kVA-250 kVA 250 kVA-1000 kVA >1000 kVA

Programmable Grid Simulators 1 kVA~50 kVA 1 kVA-50 kVA 50 kVA-250 kVA 250 kVA-1000 kVA >1000 kVA

Regenerative DC Loads 1 kW~100 kW

By Mount

Rack

Chassis

Bench

Custom

By Application

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Automotive Testing

Electric Vehicles

Renewable Energy Applications Solar Inverters PV Panels Manufacturing Fuel Cell Manufacturing

Industrial Production

Energy Management System Manufacturing

Batteries

Consumer Electronics

Universities and Laboratories

Medical

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



