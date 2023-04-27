Ground Fault Monitoring Relays Market Size, Latest Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Report, and Forecast 2030

Astute Analytica released the latest report on the Ground Fault Monitoring Relays Market study, which will provide all the most recent market trends, which has been announced. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period of time. Furthermore, new technological developments and mechanical improvements are justified when demand for this service/item increases globally.

The global ground fault monitoring relays market was valued at US$2,110.0 million in 2021 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4,002.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.71% over the forecast period, 2022–2030.

Bender Inc., Eaton Corp., Schneider Electric, Littlefuse Inc., ABB, Seiko Electric, Siemens AG, and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc among others are some of the key players in the global ground fault monitoring relays market.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type:

AC

DC

By Voltage:

100-120 V

220-240 V

380-440 V

By Relay Mounting:

Panel Mount

Surface Mount

DIN Rail mount

By Trip Time:

Up to 500ms

500 ms to 1 sec

1 sec to 2 sec

2 sec to 2.5 sec

Above 2.5 sec

By Application:

Underground Mining

Communication Towers

Automotive Photovoltaic Cells

Semiconductor Machines

Others

By Sales Channel:

Direct Distributor

Wholesaler

Retailer

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Middle East & Africa South America



