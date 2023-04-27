Spices and Seasonings Market Size, Outlook, Prominent Players, Share, Challenges and Forecast 2030

Astute Analytica released the latest report on the Spices and Seasonings Market study, which will provide all the most recent market trends, which has been announced. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period of time. Furthermore, new technological developments and mechanical improvements are justified when demand for this service/item increases globally.
The global spices and seasonings market was valued at US$ 25,247.3 million in 2021 and is projected to generate a revenue of US$ 47,678.1 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7% during the projection period 2022–2030. This growth can be attributed to increasing demand for packaged, ready-to-use spices and seasonings products and the rising popularity of international cuisines.
Leading Competitors
Some of the key players in the global spices and seasonings market are Olam International inc., McCormick & Company Co., Ajinomoto Co., Associated British Foods Co., Kerry Group Inc. among others. As per our study, the top 5 players held over 79% of the market.
Segmentation Analysis
By Type
- Hot Spices
- Capsicum (chillies)
- Cayenne pepper
- Black and White peppers
- Ginger
- Mustard
- Others
- Mild spices
- Paprika
- Coriander
- Others
- Aromatic spices
- Cardamom
- Cassia
- Cinnamon
- Clove
- Cumin
- Others
- Herbs
- Basil
- Bay
- Dill leaves
- Marjoram
- Tarragon
- Others
By Seasoning Type
- Salts
- Pepper
- Sugar and Light Flavored Sweeteners
- Acids
By End User
- Residential
- Commercial
- Restaurants
- Bar & Cafes
- QSRs
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- e-Commerce Website
- Company’s Owned Website
- Offline
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Retail Stores
By Application
- Meat & poultry products
- Snacks & convenience food
- Soups, sauces, and dressings
- Bakery & confectionery
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
