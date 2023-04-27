Middle East and Africa Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market The Next Wave of Product Differentiation A Look until 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Middle East and Africa Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The article provides an overview of the ADAS market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, which is expected to reach USD 3.17 Billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 23.3% during 2018-2023. The market is segmented based on vehicle, sensor, and component, with passenger and commercial vehicles as the vehicle segments, image, radar, lidar and other sensors (ultrasonic, infrared and laser sensors) as the sensor segments, and adaptive cruise control (ACC), parking assistance (PA), lane departure warning (LDW), tire pressure monitoring (TPM), blind spot detection (BSD), autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and others (adaptive front lighting, drowsiness monitor, forward collision warning, head-up display and driver monitoring systems) as the component segments. The market is also segmented based on countries, with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Rest of MEA as the country segments.

The article highlights the key growth factors driving the ADAS market in the MEA region, including the increasing adoption of these systems in small cars, rising levels of technological innovation, growing need for a safe driving environment, and increasing penetration of vehicle ownership in the region. The prominent Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the MEA region are BMW and Toyota, and their presence in the luxury vehicle segment is expected to steer the demand for the ADAS market in South Africa and the Middle East. The UAE is expected to show the highest CAGR in the Middle East and Africa region during the forecast period.

The article also mentions the challenges hindering the growth of the ADAS market, including the growing incidence of software failures in sensors coupled with the high cost of these systems that have acted as major restraining factors for the wide acceptability of these systems. The article identifies Autoliv Inc., Bosch, BMW AG, and Ford Motor Company as the key competitors in the Middle East and Africa ADAS market.

The report covered in the article provides an overview of the Middle East and Africa ADAS market, market drivers and challenges, market trends, historical, current and forecasted market size data, country-wise market size data, and company profiles of major competitors operating in the market. The report is useful for understanding the demand for ADAS, identifying the challenge areas and addressing them, developing strategies based on the drivers, trends, and highlights, evaluating the value chain to determine the workflow, recognizing the key competitors, and defining the competitive positioning. The report also covers other regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

