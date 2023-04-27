North America Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market The Rise of Platform-Based Products A Look at 2030

The most recent research study on the global “North America Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The North America ADAS market is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years, with a forecasted CAGR of 17.7% from 2018 to 2023. ADAS, or advanced driver assistance systems, are designed to support, complement, or replace a driver in a vehicle, providing real-time information about the vehicle’s surroundings through the use of radar and cameras. The market is segmented into three primary segments based on vehicle, sensor, and component, with passenger and commercial vehicles, image, radar, lidar, and other sensors, and adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, lane departure warning, tire pressure monitoring, blind spot detection, autonomous emergency braking, and other components.

One of the key drivers of the North America ADAS market is the increasing government initiatives for mandating driver assistance systems to reduce road accidents. The adoption of ADAS applications, such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, and night vision, is leading to a reduction in the number of accidents. Car sales across the US have significantly increased, implying a positive prospect of growth in the automotive industry. The market in Canada is also growing, closely linked to that of the US due to the North American Free Trade Agreement and the Automotive Products Trade Agreement.

However, the growth of the ADAS market is currently hindered by the high cost of these systems and the growing incidence of software failures in sensors. Many of the most promising ADAS applications are still being refined or have not yet hit the market, while others are expensive and mostly available in premium cars. Lack of consumer awareness is also inhibiting demand, although this is likely to change as consumers become more familiar with ADAS and begin to prefer cars with these features.

The key competitors in the North America ADAS market include Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Bosch, Mobileye, and others. Companies are developing new technologies and innovative solutions to stay ahead of the competition, driving further growth in the market.

