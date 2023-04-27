Asia Pacific Cancer Screening Market The Future of Mobility Products A Look until 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Asia Pacific Cancer Screening Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The Asia-Pacific cancer screening market is a rapidly growing market, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3% resulting in annual revenue of USD 32.26 billion during the forecast period (2018-2023). The region is rapidly adopting the latest technological developments and is contributing towards exhaustive research initiatives to contribute to the growth of the cancer screening market.

The market is segmented based on end-users into hospitals, laboratories, and independent physicians and clinics, with the laboratory segment expected to witness progressive growth during the forecast period (2018-2023). The hospital segment is expected to account for the maximum revenue of USD 11.18 billion during the forecast period.

By screening type, the market is segmented into laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy, and endoscopy tests, with genetic, biopsy, and endoscopy being the leading segments during the forecast period. By application type, the market is further segmented into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney, and colorectal cancer types, with colorectal, kidney, melanoma, and breast cancer expected to occupy a larger share of the market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific cancer screening market is divided into India, China, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The growing patient pool in India, China, and Japan due to the support in diagnostic processes at comparatively lower prices and a favorable regulatory framework are some of the factors boosting the market growth in this region.

The key players in the Asia-Pacific cancer screening market are Abbott diagnostics, GE healthcare, Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report covers an overview of the Asia-Pacific cancer screening market, market drivers and challenges, market trends, historical, current, and forecasted market size data for various segments, and analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

With this report, businesses and investors can make informed decisions about entering or expanding their presence in the Asia-Pacific cancer screening market. The report provides insights into the demand for the cancer screening market, country-specific market size and observations for each segment, strategies based on drivers, trends, and highlights for each of the segments, evaluation of the value chain to determine the workflow and positioning, and recognition of the key competitors in the market.

