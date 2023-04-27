Cancer Screening Market in the U.K. Market The Next Frontier of Product Innovation A Look until 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Cancer Screening Market in the U.K. Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The United Kingdom (U.K.) is among the leading countries in the development and adoption of new technologies to combat the spread of cancer. The cancer screening market in the U.K. is expected to reach USD Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The U.K. cancer screening market is classified by end users, screening type, and applications. The end users are further classified into hospitals, laboratories, and independent physicians and clinics. The screening type is classified into laboratory, genetic, biopsy, imaging, and endoscopy testing, while the application type is further classified into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney, and colorectal cancer.

The key growth factors in this region are the increasing prevalence of cancer, funded initiatives from the government side, and the growing trend of following a sedentary lifestyle. However, the complicated regulatory framework and the exorbitant cost of services and medicinal methodologies can also hinder the growth of the market.

The key players operating in the U.K. cancer screening market are Abbott Healthcare, Agilent, Becton Dickinson, Biomedical Diagnostics, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Bio-Rad.

