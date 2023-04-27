Cancer Screening Market in the U.S.A. The Changing Face of Product Distribution A Forecast until 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Cancer Screening Market in the U.S.A. Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The United States of America (USA) is leading the cancer screening market, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.95%, resulting in a market size of USD 13.12 billion by 2023. The rising incidence of cancer, along with growing awareness regarding disease prevention and diagnosis, is the main driver for the market. There are increased technological advancements, along with fund-based initiatives towards research and development (R&D) for awareness and prevention of diseases.

The cancer screening market in the USA is classified by end users, screening type, and applications. By end users, it is further classified into hospitals, laboratories, and independent physicians and clinics. By screening type, it is classified into laboratory, genetic, biopsy, imaging, and endoscopy testing. By application type, it is further classified into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney, and colorectal cancer.

The key growth factors for the region are the increasing prevalence of cancer, funded initiatives from the government side, and the growing trend to follow a sedentary lifestyle. However, growing inter and intra-state barriers, along with complicated frameworks, have the potential to halt the growth of the market.

The key players operating in the USA cancer screening market are Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Siemens Healthineers.

