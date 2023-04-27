Europe Cancer Screening Market The Role of Partnerships in Product Innovation Insights for 2030 and Beyond

The most recent research study on the global “Europe Cancer Screening Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The European cancer screening market is the second largest market after North America, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the period of 2018-2023. This is expected to result in an annual revenue of USD 22.43 billion. The rise in the aging population and the increase in the number of cancer incidences are the main driving factors for this growth.

In terms of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, laboratories, and independent physicians and clinics. The laboratory segment is expected to witness progressive growth during the forecast period, while the hospital segment will account for the maximum revenue of USD 11.18 billion.

By screening type, the market is segmented into laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy, and endoscopy tests. Genetic, biopsy, and endoscopy are expected to be the leading segments during the forecast period.

By application type, the market can be segmented into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney, and colorectal cancer types. Colorectal, kidney, melanoma, and breast cancer are expected to occupy a larger share of the market during the forecast period.

The market is divided into the United Kingdom (U.K.), France, and Germany by countries.

The rise in the aging population, changing environmental conditions, along with the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle are the key growth factors. However, stringent regulations, along with regulatory inter and intra-state barriers, pose many challenges for the region. Lack of associated funding and transparency in medical procedures are also considered as threats to the market.

Key players in the European cancer screening market are F. Hoffman-La- Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Merck & Co.

The report covers the market drivers and challenges, historical, current, and forecasted market size data for Europe market segmentation based on type of end-users, screening type, and application. The report also analyzes the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the European market.

Buying the report can help in understanding the demand for the cancer screening market, determining the viability of the market, developing strategies based on the drivers, trends, and highlights for each of the segments, evaluating the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed, recognizing the key competitors of this market and responding accordingly, identifying the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and deciding the direction of further growth, and defining the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services compared with the key players in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, etc. in different regions and/or countries such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

