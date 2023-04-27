Latin America Cancer Screening Market The Future of Productivity and Collaboration Tools A Look until 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Latin America Cancer Screening Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The Latin America cancer screening market is currently valued at USD 21.24 billion, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.19%, leading to a regional revenue of USD 30.06 Billion by 2023. The market growth in Latin America is slower compared to other regions, and the socio-economic and political framework needs to be improved to support the untapped growth of the market.

The market is segmented by end-users into hospitals, laboratories, and independent physicians and clinics, with hospital and laboratory segments projected to witness progressive growth. Independent physicians and clinics are expected to see a healthy growth rate of 6.28% during the forecast period 2018-2023. The market is segmented by screening type into laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy, and endoscopy tests, with genetic, biopsy, and laboratory being the leading segments during the forecast period 2018-2023, with biopsy witnessing a growth rate of 27.23%. By application type, the market can be segmented into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney, and colorectal cancer types, with melanoma and breast cancer projected to occupy a larger share of the market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The rising prevalence of target disorders, an aging population, and the presence of favorable government initiatives for early disease diagnosis are key growth factors for the Latin America cancer screening market. However, the region suffers from an imbalance in its socio-economic and political scenario, which makes the services inaccessible, and an informal and fragmented system acts as a major hurdle for the market while catering to the rising incidence of cancer cases. Key players in the Latin America cancer screening market are Abbott diagnostics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, and Hologic Inc.

The report provides an overview of the Latin America cancer screening market, its drivers, challenges, and trends, along with historical, current, and forecasted market size data. It also provides insights into country-specific market size and observations for each segment, the competitive landscape, and profiles of major competitors operating in the Latin American market. The report further discusses market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR), competition, new technology innovations, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts in the following regions and/or countries: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

