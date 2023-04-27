North America Cancer Screening Market The Next Wave of Environmental Innovation A Vision for Products until 2030

The most recent research study on the global “North America Cancer Screening Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The North American cancer screening market is currently leading the global market due to its technological advancements, developed economy, and efficient handling of the rising incidence of cancer cases. The market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.14% resulting in an annual revenue of USD 16.36 Billion during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The market is segmented by end-users into hospitals, laboratories, and independent physicians and clinics. The laboratory segment is expected to witness progressive growth, while the hospital segment will account for the maximum revenue of USD 11.18 billion during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the market is segmented by screening type into laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy, and endoscopy tests. Genetic and biopsy will be the leading segments during the forecast period. By application type, the market can be segmented into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney, and colorectal cancer types. Colorectal, kidney, melanoma, and breast cancer will occupy a larger share of the market during the forecast period.

The key growth factors for the North American cancer screening market include the rising incidence of cancer cases, increasing need for early cure and diagnosis, and rapid technological advancements. However, regulatory hindrances in the form of policies and norms may impact the growth of the market.

Major players operating in the North American cancer screening market include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Hologic Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others.

