Edge Computing Market The Evolution of Luxury Products Insights for the Next Decade

The global edge computing market is projected to reach USD 8.96 Billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 32.6%. Edge computing is a technology that brings data processing closer to IoT sensors, reducing latency and improving efficiency. The internet of things generates huge volumes of data from daily activities, and companies need to act quickly and make better business decisions. Edge computing offers a solution by providing a network of data centers that store and process data locally before sending them to central or cloud storage.

The global edge computing market is further classified into applications and end users. By applications, it is further sub-classified into smart cities, smart factories, connected healthcare, connected vehicles, smart grids, and other. Smart cities hold the largest market share, and the trend of urbanization is expected to initiate smart city projects using ICT to resolve various urban problems, leading to increased application of edge computing in this domain. By end users, edge computing networks are used in the manufacturing sector, energy and utility sector, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, and consumer appliances. The IT and telecommunication sector is expected to grab the most significant market share and expand at the highest CAGR, as edge computing is expected to play an active role in LTE networks and assets, as well as the 5G revolution.

The global edge computing market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America secures the highest demand, given that edge computing is a crucial factor in the IoT trend in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 40.5%.

The key growth factors for the global edge computing market are the rising number of devices connected to artificial intelligence that require real-time analysis, and the need to avoid network congestion. Service providers are deploying a system on the internet that caches information close to the users by duplicating the content on multiple servers, an example of edge computing.

Key players in the North America edge computing market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Google, Amazon, SAP, Oracle, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, and Intel.

The report covers the current and forecasted regional market size data for the global edge computing market, based on applications and end users industries, market trends, drivers and challenges, and analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market. The report provides valuable insights into the demand for the global edge computing market by application and end user industry, helping businesses determine the viability of the market. It also provides opportunities for companies to formulate a product marketing strategy based on the position in the value chain, identify gap areas and address them, and develop strategies based on the industry and economic factors for each of the segments. Finally, it defines competitive positioning by comparing products and services with key players in the market.

The report also discusses market opportunities, compound annual growth rate (CAGR), competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, and more in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

