Middle East and Africa Edge Computing Market Trends and Players Set to Propel Growth from 2023 to 2030

The Middle East and Africa edge computing market is expected to reach USD 1.46 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 33%. Edge computing brings data processing closer to IoT sensors to reduce latency and improve efficiency. With the huge volumes of data generated from activities in our day-to-day lives, collecting, sending, and processing massive quantities of data requires companies to act intelligently, quickly, and make better business decisions. Edge computing is a network of data centers that store, process data locally before sending them to the centers or cloud. It optimizes computing to avoid disruptions in sending and receiving data.

The Middle East and Africa edge market is further classified into applications and end-users. Based on applications, it is further sub-classified into smart cities, smart factories, connected healthcare, connected vehicles, smart grids, and others. Smart cities hold the largest market share, but smart factories are expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Manufacturers are keen to use real-time tracking as IoT enables them to control the supply chain. It incorporates automation and improves production efficiencies. Other applications include edge computing in gaming and e-commerce.

Based on end-users industries, edge computing networks are used in the manufacturing sector, energy and utility sector, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, and consumer appliances. The IT and telecommunication sector is expected to grab the largest market share, followed by the manufacturing sector. This sector is shifting toward digital technologies. The region is also planning to deploy 5G networks. The Ministry of Culture and Information in Saudi Arabia announced Al Khobar to be the first city to test 5G network.

By regions, the market is divided into UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of MEA. Countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, are expected to lead in edge computing deployments owing to their advancements in connective devices.

The Middle East and Africa is improving their data center infrastructure as cloud computing is helping them drive business. Edge computing is expected to provide immense opportunities for small and medium-size businesses to grow in this region. However, the industry must overcome challenges such as a lack of technical skill, security issues, and effective processes to respond to threats.

The key players in the Middle East and Africa edge computing market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Google, and SAP.

