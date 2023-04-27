Taiwan defends foreign aid amid Chinese criticism

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday (April 27) lambasted China’s criticism of its foreign aid.

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Jeff Y.J. Liu (劉永健) said during a press conference that Taiwan's assistance to its allies and the international community deepens diplomatic relationships and benefits the governments and people of these countries, fulfilling Taipei’s responsibility as a member of the international community.

On Tuesday (April 25), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning (毛寧) accused Taiwan of being involved in a corruption case related to the construction of the National Hospital of Chimaltenango in Guatemala and criticized the Taiwan government for using foreign aid to consolidate alliances and promote Taiwan independence.

In response, Liu said that Mao's accusations were not worthy of a response. He also pointed out that Taiwan's official development assistance budget was approximately US$309 million over the past year, accounting for 0.04% of its gross national income.

Liu emphasized that aid to allies to develop people's livelihoods is within Taiwan’s capacity and is not "dollar diplomacy."

Commenting on the possibility of Paraguay switching recognition to Beijing after its general election on April 30, Liu said Taiwan and Paraguay have a long-standing and friendly relationship, with growing economic and trade ties. Taiwan is one of Paraguay's largest export markets for beef and pork, and the two countries have cooperated fruitfully in agricultural and fishery, information and communication technology, social welfare, and talent development projects.

He reminded Paraguay to cherish its relationship with Taiwan and not to trust China's false promises. The opposition candidate, Efrain Alegre, has pledged to review the Taiwan-Paraguay relationship if he wins.

Liu pointed out that other countries that established diplomatic relations with China, including Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic, have not benefited from the Chinese market and have, instead, suffered a huge trade deficit. Regardless of which candidate ends up winning, Taiwan will work closely with Paraguay's new government to deepen bilateral cooperation and exchanges and demonstrate its sincerity in strengthening the relationship, the spokesperson said.

Separately, Guatemala President Alejandro Giammetai concluded a four-day trip to Taiwan on Wednesday (April 26), during which he pledged "unconditional support" for the country. Giammattei said he was confident Taiwan and Guatemala will continue working and supporting each other in the future as they share common ideals and values.

Diplomatic ties will remain based on the principles of pragmatism, mutual benefits, and win-win situations, he added.