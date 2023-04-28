Alexa
200 international vets treated to river cruise in New Taipei

Visitors in Taiwan to attend congress for World Veterinary Association, spotlight on concept of ‘One Health’

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/28 10:50
Around 200 veterinarians from around the world took a ferry ride on the Tamsui River during the four-day World Veterinary Association Congress in... (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Around 200 veterinarians from around the world took a ferry ride on the Tamsui River during the ongoing four-day World Veterinary Association Congress (WVAC) in Taipei, Taiwan.

The animal experts had gatherered for the Congress, which takes place between April 26-29 in Taipei.

On Thursday evening (April 27), the veterinarians took the ferry hosted by New Taipei city government. Liu Ho-jan (劉和然), deputy mayor of New Taipei, joined the cruise and promoted the city’s scenic attractions, agricultural specialties, and pet healthcare policies.

“New Taipei places an emphasis on international exchanges and is eager to introduce to the world its agricultural prowess and sustainability efforts,” he said.

Riding on the Great River Queen, the vets were given a guided tour of Fishermen’s Wharf, Lover’s Bridge, Danhai Light Rail, and the under-construction Danjiang Bridge. The event featured games, Indigenous performances, and a feast that incorporated some of the city’s iconic agricultural products, from green bamboo shoots to Baozhong tea.

Rafael Laguens, president of WVAC, expressed his gratitude to the city government for helping hammer home the message of “One Health.” The notion entails “sustainably balancing and optimizing the health of people, animals, and ecosystems,” according to an introduction from WVA Global One Health Summit.

Liu said New Taipei recognizes the interdependent relationship between people, animals, and the environment. The city supports the initiative by promoting a healthy and eco-friendly way of life as well as sustainable farming, he added.
New Taipei
Tamsui River
One Health
green bamboo shoots
Baozhong tea
sustainability
World Veterinary Association

