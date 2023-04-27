Alexa
Starlux Airlines chair slams Taiwan tourism efforts

Tourism Bureau rejects comparison with Singapore

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/27 14:04
Starlux Chairman Chang Kuo-wei ready to pilot the airline's first flight to Los Angeles Wednesday. 

Starlux Chairman Chang Kuo-wei ready to pilot the airline's first flight to Los Angeles Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tourism Bureau on Thursday (April 27) rejected accusations from Starlux Airlines Chair Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) that Taiwan was not doing enough for tourism in comparison with Singapore.

As he piloted his company’s first flight to Los Angeles Wednesday (April 26), he told reporters that Taiwan did not value tourism enough. As an example, he mentioned how Singapore had been inspired by Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport to build its own Changi Airport, the Liberty Times reported. Changi was now planning its fifth terminal, while there was still no date for the opening of Taoyuan’s third terminal, now under construction, Chang said.

The Tourism Bureau struck back Thursday, accusing the airline chief of making unrealistic comparisons. Singapore was an urban destination, while Taiwan was a larger country that also offered mountain regions and long coastlines, officials said.

The bureau pointed out that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, its efforts to promote Taiwan as a travel destination never paused. Overseas publications often mentioned the country for aspects including safety and gourmet food.

In addition, there were also special promotions, such as the NT$5,000 ($162) lucky draw for 500,000 tourists over three years beginning May 1, and a campaign allowing visitors to spend a night at the Presidential Office Building.
