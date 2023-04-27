Alexa
7 man road rage brawl in Taiwan's Penghu ends in hospitalization

Alleged attackers caused trouble elsewhere and were released on NT$60,000 bail

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/27 13:59
The alleged attackers are escorted by police out of a Magong police station. (Baoliao Society photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three tourists have been released on a NT$60,000 (US$1995) bail and sent back to Taiwan after a minor traffic accident in Penghu on Wednesday (April 26) caused a seven-man brawl that saw one individual sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The fight occurred around midday after a small car hit a motorcycle in the Penghu town of Magong per CNA. Six people reportedly pulled the driver out of the car, beat him with a motorcycle helmet, and smashed his car’s windshield.

Police were called to the scene and arrested six people, who have now been sent back to Taiwan. The driver was sent to the emergency department with damage to his lungs and vomiting. He remains under observation.

Reports suggest the tourists involved in the brawl were behaving badly and disrupting other guests at their accommodation prior to the incident. Dashcam footage of the incident has been posted online, but Taiwan News has decided not to display it.

Senior Penghu officials condemned the violence on Thursday and called for a thorough police investigation, while the secretary general of the Penghu County government visited the victim to offer condolences and legal assistance.
Violent crime
Road rage
Traffic accident
Penghu

