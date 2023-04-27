{ CAGR of 23% } 2023 Social Media Analytics Market Analyzing Dynamics: A 2031 Industry Forecast and Opportunities Assessment

As per the latest report By Quadintel Research titled ” Social Media Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast from 2023 to 2031″, the industry is experiencing substantial growth and offers immense potential for investors and stakeholders. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market, covering a comprehensive range of factors that impact the market’s growth trajectory.

This Social Media Analytics Market has recently been analyzed in a market research report, which segments it based on Regions, Country, Company, and other Segments. Key Players are currently dominating the global market and have implemented various strategies to increase their market share and strengthen their position in the industry. This report can serve as a valuable resource for stakeholders and other participants in Social Media Analytics market to gain a competitive advantage for their business needs.

The market for social media analytics was valued at USD 7.26 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 25.96 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.

In today’s business environment, social media analytics is widely regarded as an important business and marketing tool. Businesses all over the world are making use of social media analytics in order to expand their product and service offerings and obtain actionable insights into consumer perceptions.

The ascent of cell phones and tablets with admittance to the web, combined with steadily developing client volume via online entertainment stages, is supporting the development of the virtual entertainment examination market over the gauge period.

By making social analytics tools more accessible to small and medium-sized businesses worldwide, incremental technological advancements may open the door to numerous growth opportunities.

The increased emphasis on customer feedback has increased the demand for social analytics tools because it gives them more bargaining power in the market. Social media platforms now provide consumers with access, highlighting the significance of social media analytics tools for businesses worldwide.

As per Facebook, it had 1,562 million dynamic clients everyday, as of the primary quarter of 2019. In point of fact, Twitter reported that 9% more people are using Twitter each day and that 500 million Tweets are sent each day, confirming the global expansion of social media networks.

Key Market Trends Increased Focus on Targeted Marketing and Competitive Intelligence A steady decline in the effectiveness of traditional advertising campaigns and rising social media usage prompted businesses to adopt a more data-oriented strategy for marketing. The way marketing campaigns are planned and executed today has changed as a result of the rise of social media analytics.

According to HubSpot, a developer and marketer of software products for inbound marketing and sales, marketers increased social advertisement budgets by 32% in 2018, resulting in the production of more ads than ever before. In fact, social networks like Facebook have realized the significance of targeted advertising that they are providing to businesses through paid solutions. In this type of advertising, consumers’ location, demographics, and end-device information are made available to businesses in order for businesses to reach out to the targeted section of consumers.

More brands may improve their online customer service practices in 2019 and even switch to new platforms like WhatsApp and Messenger, which may provide more efficient technology for online customer service. In the industry, the WhatsApp business API’s August 2018 release may continue to be a game-changer. By the end of the first quarter, there were three million registered WhatsApp business users.

North America to Hold Major Share As of April 2019, there were approximately 190 million active Facebook users in the United States, according to We Are Social and Facebook data. In fact, in January 2019, the leading media company We Are Social found that, along with East Asia, North America had the highest global social network penetration rate of 70%.

The United States of America continues to be Facebook’s second-largest market in terms of the total number of users, despite significant gains from regions with high growth, such as Asia-Pacific. As a matter of fact, as per StatCounter, a main Web examination firm, Facebook had 45% of the portion of visits in the US in May 2019.

However, despite the widespread use of Facebook, other social networking sites like Instagram and Snapchat have also increased in popularity among young Americans, particularly among teenagers and young adults.

Companies like Amazon, IBM, and Oracle have been deploying social media analytics to generate insights and gain a better understanding of consumer behavior, which further guides their business and strategic decision-making. This is due to the population’s high level of participation in various social media platforms.

Landscape of Competitors The market for social media analytics is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous players and intense competition. In the studied market, there are a number of players with only monitoring tools and others with specialization in a specific industry vertical. The majority of the major players provide all-inclusive suites of solutions with a wide range of capabilities.

However, niche players are developing new capabilities, such as Dataroma’s real-time analytics platform that identifies optimization opportunities. The market is ripe for merger and acquisition consolidation as a result of these developments. In addition, the businesses are utilizing strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their profitability and market share.

In January 2019, Talkwalker made the announcement that global private equity firm Marlin Equity Partners had acquired the majority stake in the company. The company is now able to take advantage of Marlin’s operational resources and experience in growing technology businesses thanks to the acquisition. As Talkwalker enters a new phase of growth as a provider of analytics to the PR and marketing industry, it makes it possible for the company to expand.

As part of its new strategy to invest in software automation to enhance social media campaigns, Cision Ltd. announced in January 2019 that it had agreed to acquire analytics startup TrendKite Inc. for USD 225 million. TrendKite Inc. uses artificial intelligence to assist professionals in communications in evaluating the impact of their work.

Brandwatch and Crimson Hexagon, two social intelligence companies, announced in October 2018 that they would merge to create a new platform that integrates social media listening and consumer market research.

Clarabridge Inc. announced its new role as WhatsApp Business’s official solution provider in August 2018. With the help of Clarabridge’s CX Social, a specialized social media management product, some brands can now communicate with their customers through WhatsApp.”

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

