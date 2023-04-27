{ CAGR of 15.34% } Fleet Management Solutions Market The Future of Global Markets: A 2031 Industry Forecast and Opportunities Analysis

As per the latest report By Quadintel Research titled ” Fleet Management Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast from 2023 to 2031″, the industry is experiencing substantial growth and offers immense potential for investors and stakeholders. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market, covering a comprehensive range of factors that impact the market’s growth trajectory.

This Fleet Management Solutions Market has recently been analyzed in a market research report, which segments it based on Regions, Country, Company, and other Segments. Key Players are currently dominating the global market and have implemented various strategies to increase their market share and strengthen their position in the industry. This report can serve as a valuable resource for stakeholders and other participants in Fleet Management Solutions market to gain a competitive advantage for their business needs.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Fleet Management Solutions Industry.

The Worldwide Armada The executives Arrangements Market is supposed to enroll a CAGR of roughly 15.34% over the gauge period (2021 – 2026).

Over the past ten years, fleet management solutions have developed into an optimized solution that is able to interact with and aid in the upkeep of extremely robust and tight fleets within businesses.

Highlights The market for fleet management solutions (FMS) primarily combines software, hardware, connectivity options, and network infrastructure to provide fleet operators with efficient monitoring and reporting systems. While ensuring that the fleet complies with the prevailing standards, the solution benefits fleet operators by saving money and resources. The primary goal of market vendors has been to eliminate services that only provide a marginal value in order to improve fleet businesses’ overall efficiency.

The market for fleet management has been significantly impacted by rising operational costs brought on by an increase in the demand for utility vehicles, an increase in maintenance costs, and a steady increase in compliance costs.

Owners of large and medium-sized fleets frequently make use of fleet management solutions to streamline their operations. Due to factors like a lack of awareness, limited operation scale, smaller budgets, limited compliance norms, high capital requirements, and an increase in operational costs, the rate of adoption among owners of small fleets has been slow.

As per AT&T, the yearly mishap rate for business armadas is around 20%. Armada mishaps have the most costly injury claims for organizations, with a typical expense of about USD 70,000 for each mishap. This has made it clear that the commercial fleet must be managed.

The vendors providing fleet management solutions for non-essential fleets were the most affected by the spread of COVID-19 because a large number of vehicles remained idle. This is because of travel restrictions, the work-from-home culture, and the global lockdown. In an effort to halt the virus’s spread, businesses have extended their work-from-home policies, and individuals are avoiding ride-sharing.

Driver management systems in fleet management solutions include applications like driver registration, insurance risk management, and analysis. Key Market Trends Driver Management Segment Expected to Hold Significant Share The primary goal of driver management systems is to investigate the behavior of drivers and make the necessary adjustments to driving habits in order to cut down on fuel consumption and improve vehicle maintenance.

With alerts and continuous feedback indicating the driving style, these systems encourage safer driving. This solution is being adopted by businesses because it saves fuel, reduces maintenance costs, and gives them confidence in the management of the vehicle and its customers.

More than 90% of accidents were caused by human error, according to a Volvo Trucks safety report. According to the survey, heavy goods vehicle occupants were killed in more than 13% of accidents.

Keep Truckin’s most recent product also places an emphasis on driver management. Smart Trip Match is a feature of the compliance-focused product that uses historical data to automatically match unidentified trips with recommended drivers and notify those drivers in real time through an App. In order to match the right driver with the right trip, proprietary AI models look at patterns from the past.

Significant Growth in the United States The market for fleet management services is being driven by the government’s evaluation of telematics’ potential to lower the cost of accidents. Ford, GM, and Fiat-Chrysler dominate the fleet market in the United States. To boost profits, OEMs are shifting fleet sales to retail channels.

An increase in new customers could be attracted by raising awareness of the cost advantages of fleet management and leasing. The market’s expansion could also be slowed by concerns about a double-dip recession and reduced government spending.

According to a 2021 Armada innovation pattern report by Verizon that incorporates studies embraced by in excess of 700 U.S. armada directors, chiefs, and other versatile business experts, the armada organizations are accomplishing esteem by putting resources into armada following innovation. GPS fleet tracking software is being used by 96% of all fleets in the country. In addition, 32% of respondents reported a positive return on investment (ROI) within six months of implementing fleet tracking technology, whereas with fleet management solutions, 45% of 1,200 respondents reported a positive ROI within 11 months or less, an increase of 18.4% from the previous year.

In addition, the transportation of goods and people using fossil fuels like diesel and gasoline is the second-largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the United States, accounting for approximately 31% of the country’s carbon dioxide emissions and more than one-fourth of its greenhouse gas emissions.

The United States Department of Homeland Security has also adopted fleet management solutions to provide its fleet managers with access to data-driven insights for managing the fleet’s day-to-day operations. WEX Inc. was awarded a telematics contract by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide vehicle telematics products and services. Wex estimates that Homeland Security has one of the largest fleets of federal agencies in the United States, with approximately 52,000 vehicles under its management.

The market for fleet management solutions is highly fragmented, has a growing number of original equipment manufacturers, has little product differentiation, and is getting cheaper for hardware and connectivity. Due to market leaders’ strong concentration and increased R&D, innovations in telematics and analytics solutions have resulted in the level of competition steadily rising.

Additionally, as fleet management data has grown, businesses have been making investments in cloud technologies. A portion of the central participants working in the market incorporate Cisco Inc., AT&T Inc., IBM Organization, and so forth.

October 2021 – Ctrack improves by sending off PC Secure. Ctrack PC Secure permits gadgets to be followed and recuperated similarly that Ctrack has accomplished for the beyond 30 years with taken vehicles and different resources. Ctrack PC Secure makes any laptop or desktop computer visible, allowing Ctrack to use cutting-edge software to recover stolen laptops or desktops.

October 2021 – Blend Telematics, a main worldwide Programming as-a-Administration (SaaS) provider of associated armada the board arrangements, as of late reported the expansion of a significant planned operations organization s contract with Blend Telematics in Australasia. The positive outcomes that were observed in their organization as a result of implementing MiX’s innovative technology across 3,700 vehicles and assets are the basis for the company’s decision to continue working with MiX Telematics.”



