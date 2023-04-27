[ CAGR of 21.1% ] 2023 Europe Retail Analytics Market Mapping the Global Market: Size, Share and Trends Forecasting for 2031

As per the latest report By Quadintel Research titled ” Europe Retail Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast from 2023 to 2031″, the industry is experiencing substantial growth and offers immense potential for investors and stakeholders. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market, covering a comprehensive range of factors that impact the market’s growth trajectory.

This Europe Retail Analytics Market has recently been analyzed in a market research report, which segments it based on Regions, Country, Company, and other Segments. Key Players are currently dominating the global market and have implemented various strategies to increase their market share and strengthen their position in the industry.

The analysis includes the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Europe Retail Analytics Industry.

The European retail examination market is supposed to develop from 2021 to 2026 with a CAGR of 21.1% and will arrive at USD 2,500 million by 2026.

The growth of the retail analytics market is being driven by the integration of IoT technologies, which can enable retailers to meet consumer and consumer demands based on customer behavior by providing high-quality offerings, optimizing inventory control, and lowering operating costs.

Highlights: Traditional growth strategies for brick-and-mortar store expansion have been rendered obsolete by e-commerce. The approach to merchandising analytics has changed as a result of international market expansions, localized assortments, and online platforms.

Critical contest from the web-based stages drove retailers to enter that space and offered a more clear image of variety, estimating, advancements, obtaining, renewal, and in-store arranging and execution.

Retail sales worldwide fell, indicating a blockage of sales information to retailers’ data repositories, as the majority of businesses began remote operations to avoid exposing their employees to COVID-19. The input data and user issues have prompted businesses (vendors) to reevaluate how outputs can now be interpreted because the goals of a particular automated system or predictive model remain the same.

Additionally, a proprietary CPG Inflation Tracker will be available on IRI’s free online COVID-19 Data Dashboard beginning in May 2020. For the purpose of pivoting strategies, this tool makes it possible for CPG manufacturers and retailers to access real-time change in the prices of consumer packaged goods as a result of the pandemic’s supply chain and economic effects.

The generation of data analytics during the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the key market trends. Companies are setting up analytics in the next few weeks to prepare for the future and inform them of how their businesses will respond to the challenges posed by COVID-19. To anticipate and respond to shifting baselines during and after COVID-19, businesses must make use of robust data and analytics capabilities.

The retail industry is getting more and more competitive, so it’s important to make business processes work better while also meeting the needs of customers. Information investigation is executed at each stage.

Customer heat mapping can also be used to improve offer and product placement. In addition, the European retail analytics market will soon see opportunities created by the retail industry’s growing use of cloud services.

For instance, Oracle Corporation will release Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM in May 2020. Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM, which is based on Oracle Analytics Cloud and powered by Oracle Autonomous Database, gives HR, analysts, and line-of-business leaders a comprehensive view of workforce management data across the entire organization. gives a deeper understanding.

Demand-driven inventory management Retail chains are anticipated to hold the majority of the European Retail Analytics Market’s market share. By improving the customer experience, international retail giants like Wal-Mart and Kroger are expanding their customer base.

This solution helps chains keep up plans to improve their business, inventory, supply chain, and store operations.

For instance, Sportina Group, a fashion retailer with multiple brands in Europe, implemented an Oracle cloud-based retail solution in March 2020 to remove barriers between brands and regions and maintain customer inventory availability.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets alike are moving toward sophisticated retail tools. Demand for supermarket retail analytics can be driven by support for shelving, inventory management, supply chain, customer experience, and other areas.

The major players in the European retail analytics market report include, in addition to domestic players, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies, Inc., Zoho Corporation, IBM Corporation, Retail Next, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Microstrategy, Inc., Prevedere Software, Inc., Targit, Pentaho Corporation, ZAP Business Intelligence, and Fuzzy Logix.

The launch of TIBCO Software Inc.’s new analytics package was announced in September 2020. The company introduced TIBCO Cloud software, TIBCO Spotfire 11, and TIBCO Hyperconverged Analytics under this umbrella.

Businesses benefit from this analytics software’s acceleration of insights and actions.

In January 2020, IBM’s Red Hat business launched a partner-driven initiative called “Store in the Cloud.” It is aligned to assist retailers in adapting their operations to meet the rapidly changing shopping preferences of customers.

