Data Center UPS Market 2023 Understanding Dynamics: Size, Share and Trends Analysis for 2031

»»Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures«« : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/data-center-ups-market/16-13-1264

Key Highlights There has been a sharp rise in demand for data centers all over the world as a result of the explosion of data-related services. There were 8.6 million operational data centers worldwide in 2017, according to estimates.

Inadequate power surges in data centers can also be controlled with the help of UPS systems. Attributable to which the equipment frameworks can be harmed which can prompt further capital expense and charges.

British Airways’ data center was damaged by recent power surges, which caused hundreds of flights to be delayed or canceled, displacing hundreds of passengers at the London Heathrow airport.

The power surges in 2016 also affected the Utah data center of the US National Security Agency. Because of these effects, machinery that required significant capital investment has been rendered useless, which has resulted in costs of approximately USD 1.53 billion.

Services in the cloud spend approximately 4.5 times as much as IT does. The cloud’s 99 percent availability and ease of access are driving its growth. In order to deliver services, cloud services need to be online, which means UPS systems are needed more.

Additionally, many UPS facilities have service level agreements (SLAs) with the customers they serve. These SLAs have provisions for fine and punishment in the event of loss of information, or inaccessibility of assets for a drawn out timeframe which further requires the requirement for better UPS frameworks.

The growing importance of mega data center service providers, which serve as the primary server location for large UPS and cloud service providers, is another significant development in the data center. In order to operate effectively, these massive Data Centers require cutting-edge UPS systems.

Key Market Trends The Media and Entertainment Industry Holds a Significant Market Share The media and entertainment industry is typically involved in the creation, accumulation, and distribution of content, news and information, advertising, and entertainment across a variety of media channels and platforms. This is crucial for data centers, which in turn drives an increase in demand for UPS.

In today’s modern world, millennials spend more time streaming content than watching television, and more than 20% of them watch shows on mobile devices. Sixty percent of customers use streaming services on a monthly basis, indicating their growing popularity.

The media and entertainment industry’s largest service at the moment is video-on-demand. As a result of this paradigm shift, distributors are inventing new ways to distribute and circulate content, developing new revenue models, and introducing a wide range of opportunities to expand the content creation market. As a result, UPS systems are required to provide uninterrupted services.

Traditional broadcasters face both challenges and opportunities as a result of the radical shift in how people consume entertainment and news over the past decade.

Significant Market Share Hold by the United States The United States has maintained its expansion in data center infrastructure solutions. Investments in modular data centers in tier-2 city data center facilities have continued to rise, particularly for local users, who are propelling the UPS market for data centers.

The likelihood of power outages has been somewhat seasonal in the United States, which is a region prone to disasters. Around 342 fiascos were kept in 2016, this number has been beneath the normal for the US which is around 376.4 however better than expected for various nations.

Such cataclysmic events further fuel the market for UPS frameworks which are expected in the midst of catastrophic events to keep the frameworks running. However, the area’s power surges must also be controlled by these systems.

a population of more than 321.42 million people and a 75 percent internet penetration rate (241.06 million internet users). The country’s nine different time zones present their own unique challenges to the technology industry. These challenges highlight the potential for data center expansion, which necessitates UPS systems.

Landscape of Competition Due to High Initial Investments, the Data Center UPS Market Is Highly Concentrated. Emerson, ABB, and Seimens are some of the market’s major players. The following are some significant recent market developments:

For ABB UPS solutions, ABB introduced new lithium-ion battery systems. For UPS applications in data centers, hospitals, medical centers, offices, banks, education centers, transportation, and manufacturing, this newly introduced high-reliability and high-availability lithium-ion battery solution provides efficient operation.

Along with Intel DCM, ABB has introduced ABB Ability for data center automation and management.

