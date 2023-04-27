{ CAGR of 5.8% }2023 Latin America Location Analytics Market Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2031: Insights for Decision Making

As per the latest report By Quadintel Research titled ” Keyword Market Analysis and Forecast from 2023 to 2031″, the industry is experiencing substantial growth and offers immense potential for investors and stakeholders. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market, covering a comprehensive range of factors that impact the market’s growth trajectory.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Latin America Location Analytics Industry.

Location analysis is becoming one of the most important aspects of market research. During the forecast period (from 2021 to 2026), the Latin American location analytics market is anticipated to expand at a rate of 5.8%.

Highlights: Despite the challenges posed by the local ecosystem, businesses of all sizes are embracing artificial intelligence to address pressing issues. According to research, AI is used by Latin American businesses to address pressing regional issues like unemployment, food security, smart cities, and natural resources.

Improvements in operational efficiencies and management decision-making are among the early benefits reported by about 80% of large businesses in the region from projects. The development of location analytics and smart cities are the primary areas in which Latin America is expanding its adoption of technologies.

To gain insights and make strategic business decisions, location-based analytics aids in contextualizing location-based data. A competitive advantage over other market players can be gained by using this data to improve the quality of analysis.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) asserts that a smart city places people at the center of development, incorporates information and communications technology (ICT) into city governance, and makes use of these components as instruments for fostering efficient government development. This incorporates commitment arranging and urban commitment.

Vaccination rates against the coronavirus (COVID19) have increased significantly faster in developed countries in Latin America than in developing nations. As of October 2021, the district had a sharp drop in frequency after almost 80% of their complete populace had been immunized, and a third immunization crusade was at that point in progress. During the pandemic, Latinos spent more time at home, leading to an increase in the demand for products related to the home.

Latin America boasts a vibrant business environment that is shaped by several factors, including a young population, abundant resources, a growing consumer base, strong trade relationships, and a growing startup space. Key Market Trends Technological advances in various industries play a crucial role. The region has twice as many people as the United States and about half of China’s GDP, so it provides businesses with numerous opportunities to overcome obstacles.

While the Coronavirus pandemic has caused huge agony in the district, it has sped up the digitization and reception of new advancements by associations across Latin America. In Latin America, mobile devices have grown at an exponential rate, making it possible for people living in rural areas to connect to the internet from anywhere.

Lately, the blast in virtual entertainment and the ascent of informing stages have expanded the interest for enhanced portable administrations. Latin America’s mobile penetration has led to the development of novel applications that improve social development, financial control, access to international markets, and social mobility. The mobile landscape is defined by differences in maturity levels and local regulations in each country, but they tend to be significant across regions.

Latin America’s rise is being driven by economic, demographic, and natural resource factors as multinational corporations plan their real estate portfolio strategies. Office the board firms, for example, Newmark Knight Blunt s Latin America Worldwide Corporate Administrations help global associations recognize and assess corporate land open doors in the area and investigate neighborhood markets and societies.

In the region, location analytics rely heavily on Big Data technologies. The application of location intelligence transforms previously unnoticed connections between large data sets into useful business intelligence. Additionally, it aids in the creation of smart cities and assists in crucial business decisions.

Brazil to be in high demand in the location analytics market Some location analytics techniques can help Latin America raise awareness of multinational real estate portfolio strategies. These techniques can take into account economic, demographic, and natural resource factors. Numerous emerging economies, a growing middle class, a vibrant labor market, commercial real estate, and a suppressed demand for luxury industrial space are all contributing factors to its potential.

In addition, the rise of retail media networks in Latin America, such as IoT, location data, location analytics, and big data, and the country’s shifting consumer expectations for e-commerce, addressing sustainability issues, and the use of social media by small businesses are expected to drive digital adoption in 2022.

Brazil has implemented an ambitious investment program over the past ten years to increase the efficiency of infrastructure project preparation and management and to attract private investment in infrastructure.

The Global Infrastructure Center says that the Brazilian government plans to auction off over $44 billion worth of infrastructure projects between 2020 and 2022 to get private participation in successful projects that meet Brazil’s sustainability goals.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Commerce kept an eye on Brazil’s intelligent cities and discovered opportunities for American businesses to attend the Connected Smart Cities (CSC) event in So Paulo in 2021. Through webinars, U.S. businesses were able to connect with a number of municipalities to learn more about the development of smart city technology and the current opportunities in Brazil.

Competitive Landscape Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tibco Software Inc., and a number of other key players are present in the Latin America Location Analytics market, which is fragmented. These businesses are investing in a variety of applications to boost revenue and introduce novel technologies to the region.

October 2021: Microsoft will open Latin American offices and a new regional hub in Miami. At 830 Brickell, the business will lease approximately 42,000 square feet and will occupy two and a half floors. With a 20-year history in the Sunshine State and a Fort Lauderdale-based headquarters for the Caribbean and Latin America, Microsoft already has a significant presence in the state.

