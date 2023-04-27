{ CAGR of 9.45% } 2023 Pipeline Security Systems Market Size and Share Analysis: Unlocking Insights for Strategic Business Planning 2031

As per the latest report By Quadintel Research titled ” Pipeline Security Systems Market Analysis and Forecast from 2023 to 2031″, the industry is experiencing substantial growth and offers immense potential for investors and stakeholders. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market, covering a comprehensive range of factors that impact the market’s growth trajectory.

This Pipeline Security Systems Market has recently been analyzed in a market research report, which segments it based on Regions, Country, Company, and other Segments. Key Players are currently dominating the global market and have implemented various strategies to increase their market share and strengthen their position in the industry. This report can serve as a valuable resource for stakeholders and other participants in Pipeline Security Systems market to gain a competitive advantage for their business needs.

The pipeline security market was valued at USD 7.66 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 13.22 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.45% over the Pipeline systems are now the most common solution for business activities.

The growing number of breaches and thefts of small quantities of the product that is being transported as well as the demand for sustainable resource use have both contributed to an increase in the market for pipeline security.

Key Features

The pipeline framework is being utilized since the eighteenth hundred years for business exercises. The pipelines are thought to be the safest, most dependable, and most effective means of moving a lot of natural gas, crude oil, chemicals, water, and other goods between countries. A threat to pipeline installations can have a significant impact on meeting the needs of individuals and organizations, harm the environment, and is of high importance and value as critical infrastructure.

It is estimated that the pipeline that was built to transport goods will run through 120 nations and cover 3.5 million kilometers. Crude oil and natural gas pipelines are expected to be most at risk from attacks. As a result, the primary factor behind the expansion of the market globally has been the oil and gas company’s increased spending on the installation of robust security infrastructure to guarantee pipeline safety.

It is anticipated that the future demand for natural gas will rise more quickly than the current demand for oil or coal. This has been predicted with the goal of moving toward an environmentally friendly industrial sector by adhering to global carbon reduction targets. Demand for pipeline safety is rising as natural gas consumption rises.

Strong state-sponsored cyber-espionage campaigns, which can also affect the physical infrastructure, also have the greatest impact on the oil and gas industry. The players in the industry have had to divert significant funds for security as a result of these vulnerabilities.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Pipeline Security Systems Industry.

However, because the pipeline facility is diverse and dispersed, the pipeline security systems come with high costs for deployment and upkeep. Companies are unable to adopt pipeline security systems due to this factor.

The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software market is expected to expand significantly in the coming decade, according to key market trends. The SCADA system enables workers in the end-user industry to remotely analyze data and make crucial decisions. It further helps with relieving the issues with a speedy reaction as it processes, disseminates, and shows the information, on Human Machine Point of interaction (HMI).

Pipeline SCADA systems quickly and effectively notify security personnel or maintenance crews of various dangers and leaks. It provides a one-of-a-kind method for identifying on- and underground activities. The applications are explicitly utilized for the recognition of digging and spillage.

The US alone has around 150,000 miles of pipelines for moving oil based goods. SCADA systems are used to effectively monitor and control this huge network of oil pipelines. There are several hundred RTUs (remote terminal units) in the SCADA for the oil pipeline. These RTUs are connected to field instruments that change the status of valves and pumps along the pipeline and measure oil pressure, temperature, and rate of flow.

By 2040, the EIA predicts that the world’s energy demand will reach 681 quadrillion BTU. Their pipeline security systems are needed because of the growing global demand for natural gas production and supply to cut carbon emissions.

Europe to Hold Significant Market Share The region’s pipeline security market is expanding largely as a result of rising oil and gas investments. Due primarily to the technical complexity of the high-pressure natural gas system and political instability in some of the supplier nations, the European Union (EU) has experienced severe gas cuts in the past. The EU is highly dependent on external natural gas supplies.

Investments in cross-border transmission capacity to increase resource sharing between EU member states have been encouraged by declining indigenous natural gas production and rising demand for gas, particularly in the wake of the Russia Ukraine gas crisis in January 2009.

Companies in the region that operate through pipelines seek assistance from AI to automate processes, anticipate equipment malfunctions, and increase oil and gas output. Europe is currently one of the primary consumers of Azerbaijani oil. When it comes to selling this oil on international markets, Azerbaijan’s primary trading partner is Italy. Europe will also begin using Azerbaijani gas in the fall of this year.

A 3,500-kilometer-long Southern Gas Corridor pipeline is being constructed for this purpose and is nearing completion. The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, which connects Italy to the Adriatic Sea, is its final ring and is 97% complete. The European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP, enhances Europe’s energy security and contributes to decarbonization and the diversification of gas supplies.

In October 2020, the pipeline will begin moving Azerbaijani gas to Europe. Europe will start importing natural gas from a brand-new source as a result. The assault on Azerbaijan s Tovuz locale not long from now before this occasion is additionally viewed as an assault on Europe s energy security. Azerbaijan accepts that one of Armenia s most recent incitements primary objectives is to weaken the locale and upset the working of these basic tasks, which will permit Europe to get to elective energy sources and new business sectors.

Landscape of Competition Due to the large market share held by the major players, the market is moderately consolidating. In order to innovate in the market and provide a suitable solution, developers need to have a better understanding of the industrial process. They also need to encourage close collaboration among the stakeholders during development, allowing for customization to meet the requirements of end users.

Nov. 2019, Indonesian oil and gas company Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT attended a demonstration by Terra Drone Indonesia, a subsidiary of Terra Drone Corporation, based in Japan, to demonstrate the advantages of UAV-based pipeline monitoring. The demo was finished on November 15, 2019, in Purwakarta, West Java, utilizing industry-driving Land BRAMOR C4EYE UAS, fabricated by Land Robot bunch organization C-Astral.

ABB introduced a cloud-based SCADA system for offshore oil well drilling equipment in May 2019. Without having to purchase an entire on-premise SCADA system, this cloud-based visualisation system enables small-scale operators to remotely gather information about their onshore oil well drillings, much like large corporations do.

