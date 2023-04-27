Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Emerging Trends Set to Propel Growth in the Coming Decade

The most recent research study on the global “Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are an essential component of modern vehicles that support, complement, or substitute the driver. These systems use radar and cameras to assist drivers by providing real-time information about the surroundings, helping to avoid collisions and accidents. ADAS has become the foundation of next-generation automotive electronic safety systems and autonomous cars. With the global ADAS market expected to reach USD 31.95 Billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 21.1%, the market is divided into three primary segments based on vehicle, sensor, and component.

The market segments based on vehicles include passenger and commercial vehicles. The sensor segment is divided into image, radar, lidar and other sensors (ultrasonic, infrared and laser sensors). On the other hand, the component segment is classified into adaptive cruise control (ACC), parking assistance (PA), lane departure warning (LDW), tire pressure monitoring (TPM), blind spot detection (BSD), autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and others (adaptive front lighting, drowsiness monitor, forward collision warning, head-up display and driver monitoring systems).

The global ADAS market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the next decade due to various developments such as increasing government initiatives to mandate driver assistance systems to lower road accidents, higher adoption of these systems in small cars, and growing initiatives towards vehicle automation and self-drive cars that have raised the demand for safety and assistance systems.

However, the growth of the ADAS market is currently hindered by the growing incidence of software failures in sensors coupled with the high cost of these systems that have acted as major restraining factors for the wide acceptability of these systems. Additionally, many of the most promising ADAS applications are still being refined or have not yet hit the market, while others are expensive and mostly available in premium cars. Lack of consumer awareness is another factor inhibiting demand, but once consumers become familiar with ADAS, they will prefer cars with these features.

The key competitors in the global ADAS market are Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Bosch, Mobileye and others. The report provides an overview of the global ADAS learning market, market drivers and challenges of the global ADAS market, market trends, historical, current, and forecasted market size data for the segment based on vehicles, sensors, and components. The report also covers historical, current, and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa) market size data for the ADAS market.

By purchasing this report, businesses can gain an understanding of the demand for ADAS and determine the viability of the market, determine the developed and emerging markets adopting ADAS solutions, identify the challenge areas, develop strategies based on the drivers, trends, and highlights, evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow, recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly, and gain knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken by major companies to decide the direction of further growth. Additionally, by defining the competitive positioning and comparing the products and services with the key players in the market, businesses can further grow their market position.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts in regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

