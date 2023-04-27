Dyson’s global dust study suggests that heightened cleaning schedules are being abandoned as the world reopens after the COVID-19 pandemic

Hong Kongers Clean Their Homes Less Frequently After the COVID-19 Pandemic and Very Few of Them Realise the Importance of Effective Filtration

th January and 6th February 2023. Data has been weighted at a 'Global' level to be representative of different population sizes.



[1] 33,997 online interviews across a representative sample of 39 countries. Fieldwork was conducted between 11January and 6February 2023. Data has been weighted at a 'Global' level to be representative of different population sizes.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 April 2023 - Today, Dyson announces the results of its annual global dust study, investigating cleaning habits and behaviours, our understanding of household dust and its potential impact on our well-being.Dyson's team of in-house microbiologists have been studying real dust from around the world for almost 20 years, analysing particles measuring 70 microns in size – the width of human hair – right down to 0.1 microns, the size of a virus. Dyson's labs are also home to a farm of dust mites, enabling scientists to collect their faeces and learn more about dust mite allergens. Only through this extensive research can Dyson engineers continue to engineer new vacuum cleaner technologies, to better deal with the conditions they face in the real world.The global dust study [1] , undertaken by over 30,000 people from 39 countries, reveals that post-pandemic, cleaning habits globally are slipping.– this number has risen by 20% since last year. Over the past year, Hong Konger's attitude towards cleaning their homes have drastically changed. They have become less proactive and more reactive in cleaning noticeable dust. This is evidenced by seeing. This figure rose by 50% from last year's global dust study. Hong Kong respondents claim that they understand the importance of having their home properly sanitised more than their peers in the Greater China region. Butclean their homes regularly –, said Monika Stuczen, Research Scientist in Microbiology at Dyson.Dyson's study reveals that awareness of what's in our household dust – and therefore what we're trying to remove – is low. Hong Kong people's overall awareness of the presence of viruses in dust stands at 1 in 3 people across the region, lower than the global average.. What is more striking is that, which is the lowest in the Greater China region. Bed linen is another place that is being overlooked by Hong Kongers when they are cleaning their homes.. On average, this is less often than in other parts of the world.Ensuring a healthy environment is the top reason globally for people wanting to rid their home of dust. While many people assume that if dust and dirt is picked up then the problem is solved, vacuum cleaning is pointless without thorough filtration.Dyson's dust study reveals that awareness of filters overall is low, and despite it becoming a buzzword during the pandemic, just. About half of them believe that HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) does not need to be replaced.HEPA filter vs. HEPA productA common misconception is that any machine equipped with a HEPA filter makes it a HEPA product. According to ASTM, a world-leading standards institute, it is not enough for just the final, post-motor filter to be HEPA-grade; every single filter and seal throughout the machine must be HEPA-grade for it to be considered a HEPA product.Charlie Park, Vice President of Floorcare at DysonOnly 1 in 3 households in Hong Kong that have a pet keep their animal clean on a regular basis. Most of them seek to trim their pet's hair when grooming but. Only 16% of Hong Kong pet owners use a pet-focused vacuum tool to remove possible viral particles from their four-legged friend. Despite 41% of pet owners in Hong Kong are aware that their furry friends can carry viruses,Monika Stuczen, Research Scientist in Microbiology at Dyson.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About The Dyson Global Dust Study 2023

The Dyson Global Dust Study 2022 is a 15-minute online survey undertaken by 33,997 people across 39 countries. Fieldwork was conducted between the 11th January to 6th February 2023 and data has been weighted at a 'global' level to be representative of different population sizes.



DYSON TECHNOLOGY



Dyson Zone™ noise cancelling headphones with air purification: Advanced noise cancelling removes unwanted environmental and motor noise, and high-fidelity precision audio replicates sound as the artist or creator intended. Powered by the smallest compressors in any Dyson machine, the Dyson Zone™ draws air through the electrostatic filters in each earcup to capture 99% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, and potassium-enriched carbon filters remove city fumes, to deliver cleaner air to the wearer's nose and mouth via a contact-free visor.

Dyson Zone™ noise cancelling headphones with air purification: Advanced noise cancelling removes unwanted environmental and motor noise, and high-fidelity precision audio replicates sound as the artist or creator intended. Powered by the smallest compressors in any Dyson machine, the Dyson Zone™ draws air through the electrostatic filters in each earcup to capture 99% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, and potassium-enriched carbon filters remove city fumes, to deliver cleaner air to the wearer's nose and mouth via a contact-free visor. Dyson Gen5 Detect vacuum cleaner™: Our most powerful cordless vacuum featuring a new fifth generation Hyperdymium TM motor. The machine also features a fully sealed, whole-machine HEPA filtration system, engineered to capture 99.99% of particles down to 0.1 microns 2 , as small as viruses 3 . A new Fluffy Optic™ cleaner head reveals twice the microscopic dust with increased brightness and range – so you can see exactly where to clean.

Dyson Gen5 Detect vacuum cleaner™: Our most powerful cordless vacuum featuring a new fifth generation Hyperdymium motor. The machine also features a fully sealed, whole-machine HEPA filtration system, engineered to capture 99.99% of particles down to 0.1 microns , as small as viruses . A new Fluffy Optic™ cleaner head reveals twice the microscopic dust with increased brightness and range – so you can see exactly where to clean. Dyson V15 Detect™cordless vacuum: A new generation of cordless vacuum cleaners, launched in March 2021, feature an illuminated cleaner head that reveals hidden dust, while an acoustic piezo sensor measures and records the dust and debris that has been sucked up.

Dyson V15 Detect™cordless vacuum: A new generation of cordless vacuum cleaners, launched in March 2021, feature an illuminated cleaner head that reveals hidden dust, while an acoustic piezo sensor measures and records the dust and debris that has been sucked up. Dyson Omni-glide cordless vacuum™: Dyson's most manoeuvrable vacuum with the first omnidirectional Fluffy™ cleaner head. Proprietary Dyson floorcare technology is concentrated and rearranged in-line, allowing it to lie flat and clean into tight spaces.

Dyson Omni-glide cordless vacuum™: Dyson's most manoeuvrable vacuum with the first omnidirectional Fluffy™ cleaner head. Proprietary Dyson floorcare technology is concentrated and rearranged in-line, allowing it to lie flat and clean into tight spaces. Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde™: Now with precision solid-state formaldehyde sensing and catalytic formaldehyde destruction, Dyson's newest generation of intelligent air purifiers is the most advanced yet in tackling airborne particle and gas pollutants, whilst heating and cooling your space.

About Dyson