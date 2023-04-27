Starlux launches direct flights from Taipei to LA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starlux Airlines (星宇航空) on Wednesday (April 26) kicked off its direct service from Taipei to Los Angeles with Starlux Chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) piloting the flight.

On Feb. 11, Starlux Airlines announced that it would launch direct flights from Taipei to Los Angeles in April. On Wednesday afternoon, the maiden flight for the route took off from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport with Chang at the helm of an Airbus A350-900 jet.

This marked the first North American long-distance route serviced by the airline. A total of 274 passengers were onboard the jet, representing a load factor of 90% with a total of 306 seats in all classes, reported NowNews.

The departure time for the inaugural Taipei-Los Angeles flight was 2:10 p.m. and the arrival time in the U.S. was 11 a.m. Following that initial flight, subsequent flights will depart from Taipei at 11:40 p.m. and arrive in the U.S. at 8:30 p.m.



Chang leads crew as they prepare to embark on their first flight to Los Angeles. (CNA photo)

The return flight will take off from Los Angeles at 12:50 a.m. and return to Taiwan at 5:40 a.m. Taipei Time. In addition, the airline is expected to offer direct service from Taipei to San Francisco by the end of the year, as well as other destinations, such as cities in the eastern U.S. in the near future.

Among the beverages served on the route include wine from Westone Winery, champagne from Bollinger, and tea from Kalon Tea, according to the firm's Facebook page. Delicacies served include Tainan-style glutinous rice cakes, Wagyu beef burgers with truffles on pineapple buns, and stewed beef noodles.

In order for passengers to experience a Los Angeles-themed atmosphere, the airline has partnered with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Clippers to offer passengers team-branded accessories on flights departing after June 1 on the Taipei to LA route.

Starting on Wednesday, Starlux Airlines has begun flights from Taipei to Los Angeles every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. These flights will be serviced by an Airbus A350-900XWB and trips are expected to increase to one per day by June.



Chang poses with Los Angeles Dodgers mascot at Taoyuan Airport. (CNA photo)