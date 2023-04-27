NSB director reveals Taiwan is sharing intelligence with Five Eyes alliance

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s National Security Bureau (NSB) director revealed on Wednesday (April 26) that Taiwan is sharing intelligence with the Five Eyes alliance, comprised of the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

In an appearance before the legislature, NSB Director-General Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥) said Taiwan is upgrading its computer technology to “connect with the Five Eyes alliance through a confidential system,” per Reuters.

Tsai was responding to lawmakers’ questions about security measures the NSB would take ahead of Taiwan’s 2024 presidential election.

When asked by Kuomintang Legislator Chen I-hsin (陳以信) if Taiwan had any exchanges with Five Eyes, Tsai said the NSB was already sharing intelligence “in real time” with the five countries.

Tsai also said that Taiwan’s intelligence agency allotted funding to create an "instant online reporting and communication mechanism" with its allies.

The disclosure comes one week before 25 U.S. defense contractor representatives are set to visit Taiwan on May 2 to explore various ways to bolster its defense, including the joint production of drones and ammunition, per Nikkei.

This unique public acknowledgment of U.S.-Taiwan intelligence sharing is in line with Taiwan’s expanding effort to cooperate with the U.S. and other nations to resist China's claims of sovereignty over Taiwan.