DETERMINANT Spring/ Summer ‘23 Collection

It features a special blend of mentha extract infused into the fibers, transforming sweat into a cooling sensation. Pairing with moisture management technology, and natural antibacterial properties, this series rapidly evaporates sweat and moisture to help you stay dry, cool, and comfortable throughout the day. Whether you're commuting to work or reveling in your leisure time after hours, you can enjoy summer - undistracted.

The hydrophilic inner surface absorbs moisture quickly, then is spread out to evaporate faster, making the fabric feels great and dry on your skin. ​Meanwhile, the hydrophobic outer surface serves as the gatekeeper of resistance, wicking away showers of rain, and bringing any lingering sweat to a dead stop. Hiding your underarms sweat marks perfectly.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 April 2023 - As summer approaches, we celebrate the exuberance and vibrancy of the season. However, the humid and hot weather in Hong Kong may be hindering us from enjoying summertime to the fullest.But fear not. DETERMINANT is proud to present the all-new Spring/ Summer '23 collection. Featuring a range of must-haves - from dress shirts to T-shirts, the minimal designs are paired with outstanding functionalities, keeping you cool, dry and comfortable, and ready to take on any challenges.All eyes be on the InstantCool series, VISDRY™ series, and items equipped with "Moisture Management" technology, which effectively get rid of the frustrations brought on by the heat and sweat.Theseries provides a refreshing summer experience that's unlike anything else.special fabric surfaces free you from sweat and sweat stains - the only embarrassing things about summer.To celebrate the launch of DETERMINANT's all-new Spring/ Summer '23 Collection, DETERMINANT is partnering with Italian Choco-gelato Master Venchi, to bring you the most irresistible offers*, for an icy start of this exciting summer!Nothing beats the feeling of the warmth of the summer sun, while savoring an icy goodie. DETERMINANT has taken this opportunity to join hands with Venchi, to let you experience how InstantCool allows you to stay cool, dry and comfortable, and indulge in Venchi's signature gelato.Visit DETERMINANT's stores at Festival Walk and MOKO this weekend (29/4 & 30/4), sign up for The DETERMINANT Club, and complete simple tasks, to enjoy a complimentary scoop of Venchi's gelato, 50% off all T-shirts, and 30% off all other items.Date: 29th April 2023 (Festival Walk) & 30th April 2023 (MOKO) ​Time: 12:00 nn - 6:00 pm ​Location: DETERMINANT Festival Walk Pop-up Store & DETERMINANT MOKO Store*Terms and conditions apply. Complimentary gelato only available while stocks last.Hashtag: #DETERMINANT #The61S

