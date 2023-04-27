Ko Wen-je seeks middle ground in Taiwan’s China policy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and a likely presidential candidate for the Taiwan People’s Party on Tuesday (April 25) made a case for a more balanced approach in Taiwan’s dealings with China amid heightened tension.

Ko blamed the opposition, KMT (Kuomintang), for being too submissive to Beijing and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for a lack of communication. He made the remark at a dinner with a Taiwanese community and academics in Houston, per CNA.

Ko argued for striking a middle ground in Taiwan’s China policy, but at the same time indicated that Taiwan will continue a cordial relationship with the U.S. whichever party wins the presidency.

While advocating engagement with China, Ko said deterrence is a must and Taiwan needs to beef up its defense to the extent that puts off any attempt to attack the country. He expressed worry, though, about the lack of the public’s psychological preparedness for a potential conflict and the ineffectiveness of drills, from his observations as a mayor.

According to Ko, theories suggest a low probability of a cross-strait war, but if history is any guide, “many wars broke out due to accidents,” he said. More effort is required to reduce misunderstanding and the risk of a conflict, he stressed.

The chairman of TPP, who is visiting the U.S. between April 8-28, has long said he would throw his hat into the ring for the presidential election in 2024. Earlier this month, polls showed that Ko was trailing behind DPP’s candidate, Lai Ching-te (賴清德), and two potential KMT candidates, as KMT Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) has voiced a need to incorporate Ko if the party is to win.