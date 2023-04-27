John Bolton arrives in Taiwan to attend 2 events

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon (April 26) for a week-long trip to attend two pro-Taiwan independence events.

Bolton is slated to deliver a keynote speech at the World Taiwanese Congress on April 29, which is themed, "Maintaining Long-Term Peace and Security in Taiwan." He will also give a keynote address at a banquet marking the Formosan Association for Public Affairs' 40th anniversary on May 1, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

The ministry welcomed Bolton’s arrival and called him a long-time friend who has been a staunch supporter of Taiwan. International friends are always welcome to visit Taiwan, it said.

Bolton, who will run for president next year, has called for the U.S. to officially recognize Taiwan as a country. Bolton previously called for the end of America’s policy of ‘strategic ambiguity,’ saying, ”We ought to be clear to China that we consider Taiwan an independent country.

He also has called for closer coordination between Taiwan and the U.S. and said this "could and should mean the stationing of American forces in Taiwan."