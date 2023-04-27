Springer leaves game after being hit on right hand by pitch

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays star George Springer left Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning. one inning after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from right-hander Michael Kopech.

Toronto said Springer's hand was bruised and X-rays did not reveal a fracture.

Springer stayed in the game to run the bases and scored on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s double. Springer played right field in the top of the fourth and Cavan Biggio pinch hit for the four-time All Star in the bottom half. Biggio struck out, stranding two runners.

Springer is hitting .216 with three homers and nine RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports