US arms dealers to visit Taiwan on May 2, meet with defense ministry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation of 25 U.S. arms suppliers is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday (May 2) for a national defense industry forum.

CNA cited a source close to the issue as saying the delegation will hold seminars and visit the Ministry of National Defense, National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), as well as cyber security companies. It will also meet with Taiwanese drone manufacturers to discuss how to reinforce drones.

The delegation will also discuss military logistics and ammunition with the Taiwan government.

The delegation is the largest U.S. arms supplier group to visit Taiwan since 2019. According to CNA’s source, entities in the delegation include AeroVironment, AEVEX Aerospace, the American Institute in Taiwan, BAE Systems, Cubic Corporation, Elbit Systems of America, General Atomics, General Electric, LKD Aerospace, Maritime Tactical Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Pacific Rim Defense, Persistent Systems, Planate Management Group, Project 2049, Raytheon Technologies, Tactical Air Support, Teledyne FLIR LLC, The Rehfeldt Group, U.S.-Taiwan Business Council, Lockheed Martin Corporation, L3Harris, and SNC Corporation.

During this visit, AeroVironment may review the Taiwan version of the Switchblade drone and give feedback to its developer, the NCSIST. The features of the drone, which is scheduled to be tested this summer and mass-produced in 2024, are similar to those of the company’s Switchblade 300.