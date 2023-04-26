Taiwan Railway’s new schedules, non-reserved seating effective April 26

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Railway’s new adjusted train schedules and non-reserved seats on EMU3000 train services took effect on Wednesday (April 26)

The schedule adjustment affects 386 train services and will enhance Tze-Chiang Express’ overall transportation capacity by 8.7%, according to Taiwan Railway, CNA reported.

On Wednesday, the train service provider began to use EMU3000 trains to replace the push-pull trains on six Tze-Chiang Express services and launched non-reserved seats on these six EMU3000 train services. Six cars (from the fourth to the ninth cars) on each of the six daily EMU3000 train services are designated as cars with non-reserved seats. This is the first time Taiwan Railway has adopted non-reserved seating.

Holders of electronic tickets or commuter tickets are forbidden to take the EMU3000 trains serving in lieu of the original Tze-Chiang Express trains.

Tickets for the non-reserved seats are sold at a 5% discount and can only be purchased from the Taiwan Railway’s website, ticket booths, and multipurpose ticket vending machines at train stations four days prior to boarding. The tickets can only be picked up at the ticket booths or ticket-selling machines, per CNA.