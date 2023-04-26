National Security Bureau confirms China 'secret police' active in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Security Bureau (NSB) Director General Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥) confirmed during an interpellation session at the Legislative Yuan on Wednesday (April 26) that China’s “secret overseas police” may be active in Taiwan, though they take different forms.

The issue was the center of discussions between Tsai and several legislators during Wednesday’s interpellation. Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said the “secret overseas police stations,” allegedly disguised as “overseas Chinese service centers” and “police overseas service stations,” have been accused of spying on and threatening overseas Chinese nationals.

There are at least 102 bases in 53 countries across all continents, with most in Europe. While China might not dare to establish “police service stations” in Taiwan, Luo said, through related parties and organizations, it may be surveilling Chinese nationals or spouses in Taiwan. He added that in Taiwan, Chinese nationals and spouses should be able to enjoy freedom and protection.

When Luo asked if his theory about Chinese surveillance was true, Tsai responded, “Yes, (the organizations) exist.” However, the NSB can only follow the organizations’ activities for any illegal conduct, which is the only way for it to take action.

“We are currently investigating,” Tsai said.

Legislator Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) used the example of Taiwan-based Chinese publisher Li Yenhe (李延賀), better known as Fu Cha or Fuschia (富察), who was recently arrested in Shanghai. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said during a routine press conference on Wednesday that Li is being investigated for being involved in “activities that endanger national security.”

Liu said Li had reportedly traveled to China to give up his citizenship so he could be naturalized in Taiwan.

“I was thinking, why did he go back to China? Was it as simple as going back to give up his citizenship? Or was he threatened or lured into returning?” she wondered. Regarding the basis for his arrest, she asked, “How did he violate China’s national security (laws)? Did he say things in Taiwan that the Chinese government didn’t like, so China took advantage of our free speech environment and arrested him there?”

Tsai said it was because Fu Cha published books in Taiwan that discussed sensitive political issues in China that he was arrested.

The case highlights the severity of the issue of China’s security overseas police activity and according to Liu, “It is indirectly threatening Chinese nationals overseas, including in Taiwan.”

Meanwhile, Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) asked Tsai if the NSB has any measures in place to counter China’s secret police activity, considering other countries have already taken action ranging from investigating, deporting, charging, and arresting. Tsai said as the NSB is an intelligence agency, while it does have many task forces investigating relevant activities, it will need to work with the police and justice system to confirm if cases involve illegal activity.

Tsai added that among the many cases the NSB is investigating, some are entering the stage where the government is pressing charges.

Given the NSB is aware of such activities, Wang urged the NSB to prioritize investigating China’s infiltration within Taiwan, as “rotting from the inside is the most dangerous” compared to external threats. If any law needs amendment to better cover China’s overseas police activity, the NSB should report it to the Legislative Yuan as soon as possible, he said.