{ CAGR of 7.5% } 2023 UAE Gluten-free Products Market Exploring Technological Innovations and Disruptions in the Market till 2031

Market Definition Gluten is a protein that can be found in wheat, rye, triticale, and other grains. An eating plan that excludes gluten-containing foods is known as a gluten-free diet. A sans gluten diet is fundamental for overseeing signs and side effects of celiac infection and other ailments related with gluten. It also has a lot of popularity among people who haven’t been told they have a problem with gluten. As a result, the demand for gluten-free products would rise due to the rising incidence of celiac disease and consumer awareness of the health benefits of gluten-free diet supplements.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the UAE Gluten-Free Products Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 7.5%. The development of great-tasting gluten-free products on the market, the rising prevalence of gluten allergies among customers, and the growing adoption of healthy food products are all contributing to the growth of the gluten-free market. Millennials and expatriates in the UAE’s shifting preferences for gluten-free products also result in the consumption of high-value goods and gluten-free products, which are comparatively more costly than conventional food.

Furthermore, the rising mindfulness among the populace about the conceivable symptoms of gluten-rich items increases the reception of without gluten items. Bloating, fatigue, anemia, osteoporosis, and other symptoms of an allergy that are brought on by eating foods high in gluten are just a few examples. As a result, the UAE Gluten Free market has been driven by awareness of these allergies over the past few years.

Notwithstanding, gluten proteins enjoy a few benefits as it gives dampness control and maintenance in customary food things, expanding their timeframe of realistic usability. The lack of moisture retention properties in gluten-free products shortens their shelf life. As a result, it speeds up the development of technologies like microencapsulation and formulations that extend the shelf life of gluten-free products, which in turn contributes to the expansion of the market.

In addition, the major market players are concentrating on the introduction of new products to broaden their product ranges. The companies introduce products with the branding “free from,” which draws consumers’ attention to the gluten-free food market. Aside from this, new players entered the market, such as Thrivv, Impossible, and TNF Fruit Bars, as a result of customers’ growing demand for gluten-free products.

These businesses offer fruit bars, burgers, hotdog buns, burger buns, and bread loaves that are free of gluten in the country. As a result, the UAE Gluten-free Product market is expected to expand in tandem with the expanding range of gluten-free products from 2023 to 2028.

Key Pattern On the lookout

Development of Sans gluten Menus in Eateries to Flood the Interest for without gluten Items in the UAE

The launch of new cafes in the UAE that offers without gluten prepared dinners prompted the climbing interest for sans gluten handled flour blends and pasta, subsequently raising the market development of the UAE sans gluten items. Montauk Boutique Cafe, KOBEYa, Miss Tess, Veganesha Bur Dubai, Cafe Bateel, and other restaurants, are providing menus in the UAE that do not contain gluten, which is increasing the demand for gluten-free products.

In addition, customers with gluten intolerance prefer to dine at these establishments because of the increased number of tourists and outdoor activity. Customers who are outside of their homes and have a gluten allergy often find gluten-free food at restaurants to be more convenient and delectable. As a result, the UAE Gluten-free Products market has been bolstered over the past few years by the opening of new restaurants and gluten-free menus, and this trend is expected to continue.

Segmentation of the Market by Product Type:

Pasta Ready Meals Bakery Products Baby Food accounted for the largest share of all ready-meal products in the UAE Gluten-free Products market over the past few years due to the numerous options available in the market. Additionally, numerous eateries such as Life’n One, Eat Well, KOBEYa, are opening in the UAE, attracting customers with a variety of gluten-free sandwiches, desserts, and other items, which contributed to the expansion of the gluten-free products market in the UAE.

In addition, the demand for quick and easy food options grows as a result of the rising number of employed women in the United Arab Emirates as a result of the implementation of laws requiring equal wages for men and women and maternity benefits. As a result, consumers, especially women, prefer ready-meal due to their ready-to-eat nature and changing lifestyles.

However, Bakery Products are also anticipated to experience rapid expansion in the years to come. This is primarily because there are products like rolls, bread, buns, cookies, cakes, crackers, biscuits, wafers, and baking mixes, which are consumed on a daily basis in the nation, driving the expansion of the UAE’s gluten-free market in the coming years.

Based on the Channel of Distribution:

Grocery Stores, Hypermarkets, and Online Supermarkets are among the other types.

Due to the rise in sales of gluten-free food items from the specialty section over the past few years, the Hypermarket/Supermarket segment holds the largest market share here. A significant supporter of sans gluten deals at hypermarkets/stores are bread shop and staple items, which have major areas of strength for a base. In the country, specialty products like gluten-free bakery products have increased in visibility and sales as a result of the rise of specialty segments that provide a dedicated space for products with health benefits in supermarkets.

In addition, the growing use of internet services will make the online market an emerging distribution channel in the coming years. During the period of 2023 to 2028, the UAE Gluten-free Products market is anticipated to see an increase in the use of online sales channels due to the convenience of doing so and the wide range of options available.

Geographically, the UAE Gluten-Free Products Market spans the following regions:

Dubai Al-Ain, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates Out of all the regions, Dubai dominated the UAE Gluten-free Products market over the past few years because more restaurants and cafes are offering gluten-free menus. Miss Tess, Veganesha Bur Dubai, Cafe Bateel, and other restaurants, have introduced gluten-free options for pasta, teriyaki, platters, and other dishes. Also, the send off of food and staple conveyance internet business administrations like Organic&Real.com (O&R), Food Country Go, and so forth., Gluten-free products are in high demand in Dubai thanks to a company that sells them on their website.

E-commerce platforms also give customers the ability to compare prices and give them more options, so they are used a lot. This will accelerate the growth of the Gluten-Free Products market in the UAE over the next few years.

Ongoing Improvements by Driving Organizations

2021: That’s How We Roll, which makes and sells gluten-free Crisps and Thinsters, was purchased by Hain Celestial Group in 2017. Barilla Middle East FZE UAE introduced a variety of gluten-free pastas in the UAE, including spaghetti, penne rigate, fusilli, tortellini, and so on. Rice and corn were used to make those.

Trends in the Market:

Key Factor: Flooding Occurrence of Celiac Illness and Gluten Narrow mindedness in the UAE

The arising commonness of celiac illnesses across the Unified Bedouin Emirates prompted the development sought after for sans gluten items since the patients are prejudiced to the gluten protein. Patients with celiac disease experience negative symptoms such as diarrhea, weight loss, bloating, and stomach pain when they consume gluten protein. They are advised to adhere to a gluten-free diet as a result.

Additionally, in response to the rising prevalence of celiac disease throughout the United Arab Emirates, a few organizations, such as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, have initiated a program to increase the number of people who are diagnosed with the condition. The rising number of diagnoses helps to boost the market for gluten-free products in the United Arab Emirates because the only way to avoid celiac disease and gluten allergies is to avoid foods high in gluten.

Possible Limitation: Higher Cost of Gluten-Free Products The UAE Gluten-Free Products market is being held back by the higher price of gluten-free products in comparison to conventional foods. Without gluten merchandise are costlier than traditional items because of the more mind boggling producing process. Gluten-free flour must therefore be made from a variety of grains, legumes, and millet in order to attain the proper consistency of base flour.

Accordingly, the expense of the base flour rises, raising the general cost of sans gluten final results like treats, savories, and new bread kitchen items. In most of the UAE, gluten-free products are less popular than conventional foods because of their higher price.

The Market Research Report Provides Answers to These Key Questions:

What are the overall statistics or estimates for the UAE Gluten-free Products Market-Overview, Size-by-Value, Forecast Numbers, Segmentation, and Shares?

What are the industry’s size, growth factors, and obstacles by region?

What are the key developments, potential open doors, current and future patterns, and guidelines in the UAE sans gluten Items Market?

Based on the competitive benchmarking matrix, who are the key competitors, what are their key strengths and weaknesses, and how do they perform in the UAE Gluten-free Products Market?

What are the most important outcomes of the surveys that were carried out as part of the UAE Gluten-free Products Market study?

Highlight the Following Key Factors:

Business Description: a particular description of agency operations and enterprise departments.

Company Strategy: The analyst’s precis of the company’s commercial enterprise strategy.

SWOT Analysis: Detailed evaluation of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Company History: The development of predominant occasions associated to the company.

Main merchandise and services: A listing of the company’s fundamental products, services, and brands.

Main Competitors: A listing of the company’s fundamental competitors.

Important places and subsidiaries: The company’s major places and subsidiaries’ listing and contact information.

Detailed economic ratios of the previous 5 years: The trendy monetary ratios come from the annual economic statements issued by means of agencies with a record of 5 years.

