{ CAGR of 11.11% } Egypt Nutraceuticals Market 2023 | Latest Technological Advancement, Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape 2031

As per the latest report titled "Egypt Nutraceuticals Market Analysis and Forecast from 2023 to 2031", the industry is experiencing substantial growth and offers immense potential for investors and stakeholders. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market, covering a comprehensive range of factors that impact the market's growth trajectory.

This Egypt Nutraceuticals Market has recently been analyzed in a market research report, which segments it based on Regions, Country, Company, and other Segments. Key Players are currently dominating the global market and have implemented various strategies to increase their market share and strengthen their position in the industry.

Market Definition A nutraceutical combines pharmaceuticals and nutrition. Any food or its components can basically help with medicine or health. They can also help prevent chronic diseases, slow the aging process, and sometimes treat diseases. A nutraceutical is a food that is rich in nutrients or has medicinal properties, like soybeans or garlic. It might likewise be a particular food part, for example, the omega-3 fish oil got from salmon and other cold-water fish.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the Egypt Nutraceuticals Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 11.11 percent.

The market is primarily driven by consumers’ growing awareness of the health benefits of nutraceuticals and the food and beverage industry, which includes edible products containing nutraceuticals. The nation’s strengthening retail and pharmacy sectors, which have resulted in improvements in product offerings, are also important factors driving demand for nutraceutical products.

Further, with the high admission of sweet and slick food items, alongside agreeable way of life reception, way of life based sicknesses in the nation have become boundless. Diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, cardiovascular diseases, and others which have been some of the nation’s most common causes of death. The Nutraceuticals Market will expand in the coming years as a result of Egypt’s growing need for dietary supplements and the rising prevalence of these diseases.

Also, Egypt’s market has grown in recent years because it is one of the biggest producers of grapes and berries in Africa and the Middle East. It is principally a direct result of the huge scope fuse of these grapes seeds and leaves and mulberry leaves as plant side-effects in the creation of supplement and bioactive mixtures. Innovative, high-value pharmaceutical and food products can benefit from the use of these compounds. The incorporation of these plant by-products into functional foods, nutraceuticals, and nutritional therapy has resulted in numerous advantages due to their biological functions.

Key Trends in the Egypt Nutraceuticals Market Intensifying Customization of Nutraceuticals With a growing awareness of the extraordinary health benefits of nutraceuticals, consumers have shown a greater preference for dietary supplements and functional food products. In addition, a rise in the use of nutraceuticals throughout Egypt is due to the ease with which these components can be customized. In fact, a lot of customers are also interested in individualized supplements, diet, and exercise options.

In addition, the demand for and acceptance of nutritional supplements across the country will support a steady expansion of the nutraceuticals market in the coming years as they emerge as an essential intervention in both proactive and prognostic health.

Segmentation of the Market by Product Type:

Functional Foods Probiotics Fortified Food Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Food Branded Ionized Salt Branded Wheat Flour Others Functional Beverages Fruit & Vegetable Juices and Drinks Dairy & Dairy Alternative Drinks Non-Carbonated Drinks (Bottled Water, Tea, And Coffee) Other (Herbal Tea, Sports Drinks, And Energy Drinks) Herbals (Ayurveda Extracts, Plant Extracts, Algal Extracts, And Probiotics Fortified Food is likely to expand at the fastest rate out of all of them over the forecast period. This growth is due to consumers’ increasing awareness of the benefits and availability of functional foods like probiotics for better digestion and nutrient absorption. This conduct shift, stemming as a delayed consequence of the Coronavirus pandemic, has emphatically affected the business of such items, subsequently driving the Egyptian market through 2027.

Contrary to this, the growing demand for sports drinks is expected to significantly boost the market for functional beverages. It is primarily due to the growing awareness of health among people, which encourages them to participate in sports. This element, thusly, supports the interest for sports drinks, especially among competitors and wellness lovers.

As a result, there is growing demand for nutraceuticals in functional drinks, which is helping the market as a whole grow. In addition, the millennial generation is a major consumer of sports drinks and demonstrates high purchasing power with their willingness to pay for health products and growing interest in sports and fitness, boosting market growth through 2028.

Sales Channel Offline Store-Based Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Here, Online Sales Channel is projected to grow at the fastest rate in Egypt Nutraceuticals Market over the forecast period. The government’s active involvement in promoting digitalization throughout the nation is primarily responsible for this expansion. As a result, prominent businesses are willing to make a significant shift to online sales channels in order to increase their reachability and the number of Egyptian consumers who buy nutraceuticals.

Another element cultivating the market development for nutraceuticals is the rising web entrance that has prompted the rise of additional web-based stages as a noticeable hotspot for shopping among individuals in Egypt. This is why businesses are placing more emphasis on mergers and acquisitions of these platforms. In addition, sales of nutraceuticals are expected to rise and propel the market during the forecast period due to the availability of a wide variety of products in a variety of varieties, brands, and prices through online channels. Other features include door-to-door delivery, simple payment options, and exciting deals.

Recent Changes in the Egypt Nutraceuticals Market StonePine and Affirma Capital have joined forces to invest US$20 million in a minority stake in Nerhadou, one of the largest and fastest-growing players in the nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals industries. The goal is to accelerate the company’s growth plans while also consolidating its position in the market. The venture aims to broaden Egypt-focused investment strategies and evaluate additional investment opportunities in Egypt as the first joint investment by Affirma Capital and StonePine in Egypt.

Market Dynamics Possibility of Control: Notable Side Effects and Increased Costs Nutraceuticals offer a variety of health benefits, but there are also documented side effects. The use of supplements can result in rashes, shortness of breath, diarrhea, severe joint or muscle pain, slurred speech, and blood in the urine, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In a similar vein, the Office of Dietary Supplements of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) observed that despite their widespread use, supplements do not meet the same federal approval standards as prescription and over-the-counter medications. Instead, they contain active ingredients that have the potential to have significant effects on the body. The nutraceuticals market is likely to face a threat from the significant side effects and the higher price of the product, which may impede market expansion in the coming years.

