GCC Catering Services Market A Look into the Future of the Market: Trends, Insights, and Opportunities 2031

Market Definition Catering services provide food for a variety of events, including weddings, conferences, corporate meetings, and parties. Colleges, schools, and corporate offices all use these services, whether they are provided by in-house cooks or by a third party. The different applications and hardware associated with catering administrations incorporate fundamental cooking tools, refrigeration, capacity and taking care of, serving, food readiness, sterilization, and so on.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the GCC Catering Services Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 8.2%.

Due to consumers’ growing interest in modern, delectable, and healthier cuisines, particularly in commercial settings, the market has seen a rapid expansion. With corporate arrangements offering tempting food advantages to draw in and hold workers, the reception of catering administrations has extended in the beyond couple of years. Accordingly, food specialist organizations across GCC have started to embellish standard menus with smart dieting choices, for example, natural fixings, solid bites, natural food varieties, a reasonable vegetarian diet, and so on.

Catering services have expanded across the GCC as a result of this proliferation. Additionally, the workforce’s increasing susceptibility to mental disorders like depression and anxiety, has called for more on location feasting administrations that offer sound and new cooking styles, diminishing reliance on frozen arranged food varieties. In addition, market expansion is being driven by the growing trend of theme-based weddings and parties hosted by foreign delegations in Gulf countries over the forecast period. In addition, the convenience of catering services in cafeterias, schools, colleges, and other venues, in the coming years, is likely to contribute to the market’s rise.

In addition, the significant presence of well-known catering service providers like Qatar Aircraft Catering Company, National Catering Services & Foodstuff, and Saudi Catering & Contracting Company, as well as the ongoing influx of tourists in countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, is likely to provide the necessary impetus for the market’s expansion during the forecast period. Market Division

By Type

Authoritative

Non-authoritative

Among others, Authoritative Providing food Administrations are probably going to overwhelm the market during the conjecture time frame. It was mostly due to the growing demand for food in canteens and office buildings. These contracted food service providers ensure that customers have access to sufficient seating and reasonably priced food in order to meet their highest comfort requirements. Aside from that, they offer enticing plans and programs to avoid outsourcing those additional facilities, which in turn drives market expansion. In addition, successive occasions, for example, weddings and smorgasbord frameworks in lodgings across GCC further drive the catering administrations market.

By End Users Corporate Education Healthcare Defense & Offshore Mining & EPC Sports & Leisure Event Management Others

In this area, Corporate Users stand to gain the most attention and market share in the upcoming years. It is largely due to the growing number of multinational corporations (MNCs) that are willing to invest a lot of money in restructuring. Companies have chosen countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar as their corporate headquarters primarily due to the region’s strategic location and accessibility to international trade. With developing workplaces, the requirement for additional cooking administrations to satisfy arising food necessities will consequently emerge, in this manner driving the market further before very long.

Regional Projection The GCC Catering Services Market expands geographically across:

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia is expected to gain the most popularity when it comes to catering services, followed by Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman. It is primarily attributable to a growing preference for fusion cuisine on menus as a result of a growing tendency toward multicultural societies. In addition, catering assistance has grown in recent years as a result of the large number of expats in the country.

In addition, more catering services will be required in the coming years due to the ongoing construction of schools, hospitals, office buildings, and IT parks. The developing desire for nutritious and quality food in working environments, schools, and eateries again urges catering organizations to differentiate their ongoing portfolio and supply wholesome dietary food varieties in workplaces, cafes, school wrecks, and so on.

The favorable regulations that have been established by the government of Saudi Arabia with the intention of attracting a greater number of Hajj pilgrims to the kingdom in the future are another factor that is stimulating the Saudi Arabian Market. Saudi Arabia’s market expansion has been aided by the requirement to provide food for pilgrims. For example,

Makkah’s district has endorsed exactly 195 catering organizations, and kitchen proprietors to give around 4.8 million dinners each day to pioneers during the Hajj season this year.

Recent Changes in the GCC Catering Services Market International engineering and construction giant McDermott has selected Dubai-based GCC Services to provide catering services for the Tilenga Project Upstream Facilities in Uganda’s Lake Albert Basin.

As a piece of the Riyadh Season, Japanese cafe Applaud has introduced a spring up setting on the roof and helipad of Majdoul Pinnacle in Riyadh, and it will run until December 30, 2022. The Addmind venue, which is already a hit in Beirut and Dubai, will open a permanent location in Riyadh’s Ramla Tower in early 2023.

Key driver: Market Dynamics With prominent tourist destinations like Burj Khalifa and Sheikh Zayed and Muslim pilgrims traveling for the Hajj and Umrah, air traffic has increased across the Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. As a result, a number of airlines are working with catering services to meet these growing food demands. As a result, in the past, more in-flight catering services have emerged as a result of the influx of tourists.

Useful learning experiences: Hospital catering services play a crucial role in providing admitted patients with nutritious meals thanks to the rapidly expanding medical sector across the GCC. In order for patients to recover more quickly, the food they consume needs to be safe, sanitary, and delivered promptly. The majority of hospitals have collaborated with catering businesses and kitchen services to provide foods tailored to the needs of patients because the demand for fresher, healthier options has significantly increased since the COVID. As a result, there is a high demand for the hospital food catering service to manage the patients’ dietary plans.

