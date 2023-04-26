{ CAGR of 9.73% } UAE Leisure, Entertainment and Tourism Digital Services Market Understanding the Market Landscape: Segmentation and Targeting Strategies in 2023-2031

As per the latest report By Quadintel Research titled ” UAE Leisure, Entertainment and Tourism Digital Services Market Analysis and Forecast from 2023 to 2031″, the industry is experiencing substantial growth and offers immense potential for investors and stakeholders. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market, covering a comprehensive range of factors that impact the market’s growth trajectory.

This UAE Leisure, Entertainment and Tourism Digital Services Market has recently been analyzed in a market research report, which segments it based on Regions, Country, Company, and other Segments. Key Players are currently dominating the global market and have implemented various strategies to increase their market share and strengthen their position in the industry.

Market Definition: LET Digital Services are the technologies that tourism and other entertainment venues use to efficiently run their businesses and effectively offer guests engaging experiences. At tourist destinations, digital services are used to manage cashless transactions, lines, online ticketing systems, digital signage, and food and beverage inventory and recipe management.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the UAE Leisure, Entertainment, and Tourist (LET) Digital Services Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 9.73%.

Digital services like ticketing systems, cashless systems, RFID services, and so on are being actively adopted by UAE LET attraction sites. to increase ticket sales and enhance the customer experience. In addition, the country’s demand for digital services like ticket booking and trip planning has been driven by expansion in the leisure, entertainment, heritage, and tourism sectors.

This is because of the public authority’s weighty interest in the movement and the travel industry to situate itself as a top objective for both business and recreation voyagers from around the world. Digital services related to tourism saw significant demand in the United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates intends to transform its substantial investments in theme parks into regional and international destinations for themed entertainment, as stated by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI).

The development of an amusement park in the country to upgrade the travel industry by using its rising number of unfamiliar guests is expanding the requirement for different computerized administrations, for example, client the board, access control, visitor account the executives, and so on. It is also anticipated that the presence of numerous theme parks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to entice adventure activities will increase demand for digital services in the Travel & Tourism market in the coming years.

In addition, a number of digital service providers have entered into agreements with the attractions to use mobile apps, RFID wristbands, smart kiosks, digital signage, and other omnichannel customer interactions to provide an engaging guest experience. In addition, there is a growing trend toward creating one-of-a-kind entertainment destinations with world-class IPs and the best family attractions, theme parks, etc. is also anticipated to include significant expansion in the UAE travel and tourism market.

In addition, Dubai’s Metaverse Strategy, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Program, Industry 4.0, and other strategies continue to receive government support, resulting in a significantly higher rate of technology adoption by UAE industries. As a result, the Leisure, Entertainment, and Tourism industry has also adopted digital services in recent years. To create fully immersive and connected guest experiences, theme park and attraction operators have also increased their investments in digital services. Additionally, with the presence of firms like Semnox and Platinumlist, the synchronization of services like ticketing and point of sale, has made it easier for UAE leisure attractions.

Key Trend in the Market Escalated Ongoing LET Construction Projects in the UAE to Drive the Demand for Digital Services With the goal of diversifying its economy and creating employment, the UAE has made active investments in the tourism, hospitality, and leisure and entertainment industries. As a result, the UAE Leisure, Entertainment, and Tourist (LET) Digital Services market is projected to accelerate between 2023 and 2028. The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, the Zayed National Museum, and other LET construction projects include that are anticipated to open in 2025. As a result, more people would flock to new attractions, increasing demand for digital services even more.

In addition, the UAE government’s Domestic Tourism Strategy and Dubai’s International Tourism Strategy for 2022?25 supported the Leisure, Entertainment, and Tourist (LET) industry by bringing in tourists to the country. This is done to improve their infrastructure and incorporate digital services into their attractions so that visitors can have a pleasant and seamless experience.

As a result, the UAE’s demand for digital services will rise rapidly in the coming years as a result of consumers’ ever-increasing desire for the best travel experience and the country’s increasing development and opening of new leisure infrastructure to draw tourists.

Segmentation of the Market by LET Type:

Tourist Attraction Theme Park Water Park Aquarium Museum Others Entertainment Attraction Race Tracks Stadium Theatres Others Leisure Attraction Adventure Parks Indoor Sky Diving Bowling Alleys Kart Tracks Others Of all the tourist attractions, museums and theme parks gained the majority of the market share between 2018 and 2022.

Vacation spots, for example, Umm Al Quwain Public Historical center, GAME OVER Break Rooms, Gem Tidal pond Amusement Park, Snow Abu Dhabi, and so on., opened just recently in 2022. The growing demand in the market for digital services that facilitate seamless customer experiences is being aided by the increasing adoption of digital services by newly constructed tourist attractions.

Digital services like ticketing and guest account management are utilized by the attractions. In addition, major theme park operators have begun offering all-inclusive packages and multi-park tickets to visitors, granting them access to numerous theme parks, water parks, nearby eateries, transit hubs, and other attractions.

In addition, a number of museums, including the Kalba Heritage Museum project and the Natural History Museum, are planned to begin construction in 2022, which would also necessitate the incorporation of digital services into their locations. As a result, it is anticipated that the aforementioned factors will accelerate the demand for digital services in tourist destinations between the years 2023 and 2028.

Based on the Provider:

Services for digital marketing Sales and support Information and ticketing (such as self-service kiosks and online ticketing)

Credit only Administration

Client Relationship (360 Degree CRM Arrangement, Yearly and Season Pass The executives)

Computerized Signage

Access Control

Investigation

Food and Refreshment Framework (F&B Deals, Stock/Recipe The executives)

Line The board

Route on Ground

Retail location

Client Attendant Services

Activities The board (Staff The executives, Office The board)

Packaged Administrations

Others (IT Security, Organization Backing, Coordinated Storage The board, and so on.)

Digital marketing services are expected to see significant expansion in the UAE travel and tourism market during this time. Digital marketing services are getting more and more popular because theme parks, tourist attractions, museums, tour parks, and cultural sites are using digital marketing services like Facebook and YouTube, consumer brand campaigns, and online advertising programs to get more tourists from all over the world to visit the UAE.

In addition, the capital’s culture and tourism industries are experiencing sustainable growth as a result of the growing collaboration between tourist attractions, social media influencers, and celebrities. The LET industry’s expansion of digital marketing services has also been aided by economic advancement, which in turn has fueled market expansion.

Territorial Scene

Geologically, the UAE Relaxation, Amusement, and Vacationer (LET) Computerized Administrations Market extend across:

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates account for the majority of the UAE LET Digital Services market. This is due to Dubai’s extensive and well-known tourist attractions, which draw visitors from all over the world. Digital platforms have grown as a result of expanding tourist attractions and an increase in the country’s tourist population. In addition, these services have gained popularity throughout the nation because they enable software monetization, improve customer satisfaction, and time management for complex systems.

However, due to the staging of major international events like the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are expected to hold the majority of the UAE LET digital services market. As people travel to the country to attend these events, there is an increase in both domestic and international tourists.

In addition, tourists’ demand for digital services in tourist destinations would rise as a result of the increased emphasis on neighborhood-based services through outdoor urban parks and family entertainment centers. As a result, it is anticipated that the LET Digital services market in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will expand rapidly between 2023 and 2028 due to the potential benefits.

Ongoing Improvements by Driving Organizations

2021: The first women-only water park in the world, Loopagoon, opened in Saudi Arabia’s Dana Bay. The park’s ticketing and operational solutions were provided by Prologic First Dubai and Gateway Ticketing Systems.

2021: With a roughly USD270 million investment, Emaar Entertainment and Gosi Investments expanded Reel Cinemas in Saudi Arabia. Reel Cinemas, which will open in Saudi Arabia, will have 14 screens, the most cutting-edge technology, and an Emaar Entertainment-managed food and beverage menu.

Trends in the Market:

Key Factor: The demand for digital services at historical and religious tourism destinations is being supported by the growth of pilgrimage sites brought about by the country’s growing faith tourism. For residents of various nationalities, Dubai is home to a significant number of religious attractions.

A few strict and verifiable parks and exhibition halls, similar to the Gallery of Islamic Development in Sharjah and Quranic Park in Dubai, are available in the country that travelers might investigate with their families. In addition, tourists flock to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to broaden their understanding of other religions by visiting its wealth of cultures, historical sites, and architectural wonders.

As a result, the demand for digital services to enhance the tourist experience would rise as a result of the growing number of visitors to these religious and historical tourist destinations. Furthermore, the new undertakings for the development of verifiable destinations, for example, the Normal History Exhibition hall, Kalba Legacy Historical center task, and so on., which are anticipated to begin in 2022, would increase demand for digital services at these locations from 2023 to 2028.

Possible Limitation: Due to the fact that skilled laborers are required to manage their operations, a lack of skilled labor in the UAE would further impede the adoption of digital services by LET attraction sites. In 2022, 46% of employers in the country believe there is a shortage of employees with specialized digital and technical skills, as reported by PwC. Besides, the disturbance and reception of new advances in the nation has encouraged a stockpile and interest hole in the gifted labor force, prompting conventional positions turning out of date.

In addition, workers with strong digital and technical skills would be needed for the development and operation of LET digital services. As a result, attraction sites would be less likely to use LET Digital services because of the workforce issues they face. This would slow down the market’s expansion.

The Market Research Report Provides Answers to These Key Questions:

What are the general insights or evaluations (Outline, Size-By Worth, Conjecture Numbers, Division, Portions) of the UAE Recreation, Diversion, and Vacationer (LET) Advanced Administrations Market?

What are the industry’s size, growth factors, and obstacles by region?

In the UAE Leisure, Entertainment, and Tourist (LET) Digital Services Market, what are the most important innovations, opportunities, trends currently in place and in the future, and regulations?

Based on the competitive landscapes, who are the key competitors, what are their key strengths and weaknesses, and how do they perform in the UAE Leisure, Entertainment, and Tourist (LET) Digital Services Market?

What are the key outcomes got from overviews directed during the UAE Relaxation, Amusement, and Traveler (LET) Computerized Administrations Market study?

Highlight the Following Key Factors:

Business Description: a particular description of agency operations and enterprise departments.

Company Strategy: The analyst’s precis of the company’s commercial enterprise strategy.

SWOT Analysis: Detailed evaluation of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Company History: The development of predominant occasions associated to the company.

Main merchandise and services: A listing of the company’s fundamental products, services, and brands.

Main Competitors: A listing of the company’s fundamental competitors.

Important places and subsidiaries: The company’s major places and subsidiaries’ listing and contact information.

Detailed economic ratios of the previous 5 years: The trendy monetary ratios come from the annual economic statements issued by means of agencies with a record of 5 years.

