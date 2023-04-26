India Bio-Fertilizers Market Strategies for Building a Strong Brand Presence in the Market in 2023-2031

As per the latest report By Quadintel Research titled ” India Bio-Fertilizers Market Analysis and Forecast from 2023 to 2031″, the industry is experiencing substantial growth and offers immense potential for investors and stakeholders. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market, covering a comprehensive range of factors that impact the market’s growth trajectory.

This India Bio-Fertilizers Market has recently been analyzed in a market research report, which segments it based on Regions, Country, Company, and other Segments. Key Players are currently dominating the global market and have implemented various strategies to increase their market share and strengthen their position in the industry. This report can serve as a valuable resource for stakeholders and other participants in India Bio-Fertilizers market to gain a competitive advantage for their business needs.

Market Definition

Biofertilizers are normal manures containing living microorganisms. Rhizobium, azotobacter, azospirillum, and blue-green algae (BGA) are the most typical biofertilizers. The microbes increase the supply of primary nutrients by colonizing the plant rhizosphere when applied to seed and soil. They also use growth-promoting substances, solubilizing phosphorus, and the natural process of nitrogen fixation to encourage plant growth. Biofertilizers improve the soil’s sustainability and health while also restoring the soil’s natural nutrient cycle and creating organic matter. In addition, they are economical and eco-friendly.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the India Bio-Fertilizers Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 11.0%.

In 2017, India had 532 biofertilizer manufacturing units, of which 600-65 have been upgraded. However, compared to the total annual production, this capacity is still underutilized. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, carrier-based solid biofertilizer capacity was utilized at 59 percent in 2017?18, 36 percent in 2018?19, 39 percent in 2019?20, and 65 percent in 2020?21. Despite a sharp decline in the market in 2020, the dynamics have gradually changed in 2021. The market is primarily driven by the agricultural sector’s extreme reliance on fertilizers.

This is because soil conditions have been getting worse over the past few years in India. Soil quality cannot be compromised because India is the Asia-Pacific’s largest agricultural revenue generator. To stop any further chemical absorption, the government is investing in organic and green fertilizers on a consistent basis. The Indian market for biofertilizers has grown quickly in recent years. It tends to be certify to the rising ecological worries and expanding wellbeing awareness that has required the insignificant use of compound manures.

Chemical fertilizers can harm soil fertility and spread dangerous diseases if they get into the food chain. This component has constrained the ranchers to move toward the accessible bio choices, consequently encouraging the market extension of bio-composts across India.

The rising demand for organic food products is another factor driving market expansion. This demand has resulted in the widespread adoption of organic-based farming practices, which in turn necessitates the use of more bio fertilizers. In point of fact, national market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the Government of India’s (GoI) active involvement in enhancing food cultivation techniques to meet the growing demand for food.

Segmentation of the market by Type Nitrogen Fixing Phosphate Solubilizing Others (such as zinc-solubilizing and potassium-mobilizing bio fertilizers)

Here, Nitrogen Fixing Composts are supposed to secure an extensive piece of the pie during the gauge time frame. It is primarily due to the anticipated rise in Indian farmers’ demand for nitrogen-fixing products. Its extreme utility as a biotechnological tool to increase Indian agricultural productivity in a shorter amount of time is the reason for such high adoption. Because of this, phosphate solubilization and nitrogen fixation have been regarded as crucial to plant growth.

Because it is the biotechnological tool with the greatest potential to increase Indian agricultural productivity in the short term, nitrogen-fixing products are in high demand among farmers in India. Phosphorous, on the other hand, is the second most important nutrient for crops, after nitrogen, and it usually exists in soil in an insoluble form. The demand for bio fertilizers has increased significantly over the past few years as a result of their adequate nutrient absorption.

In 2020?21, nearly half of India’s carrier-based fertilizer production was in Tamil Nadu, according to Regional Projection. Gujarat came in second, followed by Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat with roughly 14%, 12%, 10%, and 6% of the production, respectively. According to the Centre for Science and the Environment (CSE), these five states made up over 90% of India’s carrier-based fertilizer production.

Between 2018?19 and 2020?21, production of carrier-based fertilizers increased by 1,438 percent in Tamil Nadu, followed by 460 percent in Uttar Pradesh, 300 percent in Haryana, 98% in Rajasthan, and 80% in Gujarat, according to government data published in “The State of Biofertilizers and Organic Fertilizers in India.” Between 2018?19 and 2019?20,

Punjab’s production of carrier-based fertilizers increased by 29%. The production of carrier-based fertilizers increased rapidly in Himachal Pradesh and Tripura, but only at a modest rate. On the other hand, from the levels of 2018?19, production has decreased in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Puducherry, and Telangana.

Key driver: Market Dynamics Growing Awareness of the Negative Effects of Chemical Agri-Inputs India’s Growing Population has put a lot of pressure on agricultural lands and other resources to feed the country’s growing population. The expanded utilization of substance manures in horticulture might bring about the development of enough nourishment for the country, and yet, it antagonistically influences the climate and the wellbeing of living things. As a result, in an effort to lessen the use of chemical fertilizers in agriculture and mitigate their negative effects, the use of biological fertilizers has significantly increased over the past few years.

Possible Limitation: Inadequate infrastructure development and a lack of technical expertise are likely to stifle market expansion over the forecast period. The market’s expansion may be stifled by a lack of technical support and insufficient funding for infrastructure improvements. Even though the product’s application is long-lasting and cost-effective, a number of obstacles, such as a lack of awareness, insufficient funds or funding, and a lack of human resources, may hinder the market’s development in the coming years.

