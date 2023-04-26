{ CAGR of 5.9% } Latin America Neonatal Care Devices Market Top Players Dominating the Market in 2023: Size, Share, and Revenues Forecast

As per the latest report By Quadintel Research titled ” Latin America Neonatal Care Devices Market Analysis and Forecast from 2023 to 2031″, the industry is experiencing substantial growth and offers immense potential for investors and stakeholders. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market, covering a comprehensive range of factors that impact the market’s growth trajectory.

This Latin America Neonatal Care Devices Market has recently been analyzed in a market research report, which segments it based on Regions, Country, Company, and other Segments. Key Players are currently dominating the global market and have implemented various strategies to increase their market share and strengthen their position in the industry. This report can serve as a valuable resource for stakeholders and other participants in Latin America Neonatal Care Devices market to gain a competitive advantage for their business needs.

Market Definition

Neonatal consideration is the sort of care a child conceived untimely or wiped out gets in a neonatal unit. These units are a part of a hospital where babies who are born prematurely (before 37 weeks of gestation) or who have some medical conditions that need to be treated right away are cared for. A newborn with an unusually low birth weight also requires these neonatal care units. In the last three decades, intensive care and advanced treatment for neonates have become especially important because the first 28 days of a child’s life are the most important for a child’s survival.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the Latin America Neonatal Care Devices Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 5.9%.

During the forecast period, the primary factors driving market growth are the rising incidences of newborn jaundice and the rising number of preterm births. In addition, some of the factors that are supporting the widespread adoption of neonatal care devices throughout the healthcare ecosystem in Latin America include the rising birth rate that comes with cesarean sections and the rise in the number of complications that occur during childbirth.

The technologically advanced nations in the region have demonstrated a rapid increase in the number of Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), prompting the need for additional NICUs to accommodate the rising number of premature birth admissions. Because they enable non-invasive, life-sustaining, and developmentally supportive care for newborns, these devices are essential to the NICU. According to the Association for Financial Collaboration and Improvement (OECD) Wellbeing details, the baby mortality, with no base development period or birthweight in Colombia, for 2020 and 2021 was accounted for as 16.8 and 16.5 per 1000 live births, separately.

Premature birth mortality rates are likely to be reduced with an adequate number of neonatal care devices. Consequently, there has been an increase in the demand for neonatal care equipment throughout Latin American nations. In the coming years, market players who are willing to make a significant investment should see this aspect as an opportunity.

The Latin American Centre for Perinatology (CLAP), a member of The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), has launched a recent awareness campaign to promote high-quality care for newborns who are at a higher risk of dying during the first 28 days of their lives. Key Trends in the Latin American Neonatal Care Devices Market Growing Instances of Pre-Term Mortality Across Latin America Seven out of every 1,000 infants in Latin America and the Caribbean do not reach the age of one month. Aruba has a rate of 1.7 infants, Cuba has a rate of 2.3, and the Dominican Republic has a rate of 18.

According to the organization, although the majority of these deaths could have been avoided, they account for almost half of all deaths in the first year of life. In recent years, more advanced and efficient neonatal care devices like infant incubators, neonatal ventilators, oxygen analyzers and monitors, and resuscitators have entered the market in order to deal with complications that are associated with preterm infants.

Market Segmentation by End User: Hospitals, Clinics, and Diagnostic Centers In this case, hospitals gained a significant market share in the past. This is because hospitals complement and enhance the performance of numerous other components of the healthcare system by providing continuous access to services for both acute and complex illnesses. Manufacturers of medical equipment offer a variety of infant care devices to ensure the safety of infants in hospitals.

When used in conjunction with other methods and tools, these devices make it easier to care for newborns in neonatal intensive care units. These in fact prepared offices support the baby by making an agreeable environment and regularly following their substantial development and crucial organs. Premature babies’ lungs and other organs can be monitored with the assistance of incubators, which include heat transport incubators and neonatal device care.

Projections for the Region The Neonatal Care Devices Market in Latin America spans the following regions:

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, and the rest of Latin America Geographically, Brazil is expected to significantly contribute to the expansion of the market over the forecast period. The rising number of preterm births that have led to the establishment of cutting-edge and cutting-edge neonatal care units and equipment throughout the region is primarily to blame for this significant participation. In addition, clinics and hospitals have been forced to upgrade their childcare equipment as a result of the growing awareness of preterm babies.

Leading players like Fanem are constantly developing a variety of neonatal products, such as the Hybrid Intensive Care Unit, Infant Warmer and Total Care, Bassinets, and Neonatal Bubble CPAP, in order to meet these replacement needs. In addition, the rising rate of infant and neonatal mortality highlights the need for improved and adequate neonatal care equipment. For instance, UNICEF has demonstrated that nearly 12 infants per 1,000 births in Brazil die within the first 28 days of life, and that approximately 14% of these deaths are the result of infections that could have been prevented.

On the other hand, Argentina has experienced significant growth throughout its history and is likely to continue doing so in the years to come. It is primarily due to the substantial funding that healthcare receives from the expanding patient population across the nation. Besides, a quick flood in the quantity of devoted private clinics and symptomatic places for babies has again required more neonatal consideration gadgets the nation over, in this way uplifting market extension.

Key driver: Market Dynamics Features like lightweight, compact, advanced, and remote-based monitoring have made it possible for end-users to rely on effective neonatal care machines, which has fueled the market for advanced-featured neonatal care devices’ growth. For a healthy pregnancy, proper prenatal care and medical care are essential.

Due to the accessibility of numerous healthcare services across Latin America and the rising demand for more tailored and advanced diagnosis methods, the industry has been compelled to develop products that are safe, effective, and reasonably priced. Due to the increased use of integrated and multifunctional newborn care equipment throughout the region, the market for neonatal care devices will continue to expand rapidly.

Possible Limitation: The Latin American neonatal care devices market is anticipated to be constrained during the forecast period due to the high costs associated with advanced neonatal care equipment. In addition, it is anticipated that the rising demand for refurbished devices in developing nations will impede market expansion in the upcoming years. One more component hampering the extension of the business is the rigid administrative approaches for new gadget endorsements of state of the art neonatal consideration gadgets.

