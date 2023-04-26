{ CAGR of 14% } India Plant-Based Food Products Market Exploring the Future Product Scope of the Market: Predictions and Insights 2031

As per the latest report By Quadintel Research titled ” India Plant-Based Food Products Market Analysis and Forecast from 2023 to 2031″, the industry is experiencing substantial growth and offers immense potential for investors and stakeholders. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market, covering a comprehensive range of factors that impact the market’s growth trajectory.

Market Definition: A plant-based food is basically a finished product made of things like whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, fruits, and vegetables. Foods that do not contain any components that are derived from animals, either during the manufacturing process or as a component of the final product, make up the plant-based food market. Alternatives to foods made from animals can be found in these products.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the India Plant-Based Food Products Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 14%.

The demand for plant-based food products is primarily driven by a variety of consumer groups, including urban and middle-class consumers, millennials and other young people, health-conscious and ethical buyers, protein-deficient consumers, non-vegetarians and “guilty” meat eaters, and others.

The western influence, which does not necessarily make plant-based food products more convenient for Indian consumers, is another factor that has contributed to their popularity. People are hesitant to switch to a non-vegetarian diet because there are so many delicious and sustainable vegetarian protein sources available, which has led to an increase in the consumption of plant-based foods in India.

In addition, the growing number of people who are lactose intolerant has once more prompted a significant shift away from dairy products derived from animals and toward plant-based alternatives, which will propel the market upward in the coming years. In fact, youth are increasingly turning to plant-based milk, particularly oat and almond milk. Additionally, the growing preference for cruelty-free products has contributed to the market’s expansion throughout history.

The demand for plant-based foods has increased over the past few years as a large portion of the country’s population has converted to veganism. These trends are reflected in the India plant-based food products market. Vegan food products are emerging as a better and healthier alternative to animal-based food products all over the world due to their high fiber content and lower cholesterol content. It would appear that developments in developed nations have contributed to the popularity. As a result, market participants hope to not only meet domestic demand but also expand in the coming years by increasing their export capacity.

Plant-Based Meat Burger Patties Sausage Textured Vegetable Protein Tofu Seitan Other (Nuggets, Meatballs, etc.)

Dairy Products Made from Plants Cheese Yogurt Others (Cream, Condensed milk, etc.)

Other products (such as plant-based snacks, egg substitutes, and so forth)

In this case, Plant-Based Meat has commanded the largest share of the market over the past few years and is likely to continue this upward trend over the forecast period. It is primarily attributable to the large vegetarian population, which is extremely open to this popular product category. To meet the growing demand across the nation, market giants have begun including plant-based meats like burger patties, tofu, sausage, and textured vegetable protein. In fact, developed nations like the United States look for opportunities in raw materials and consumer-oriented products to help domestic manufacturers.

In addition, the Government of India (GOI) intends to support the dynamics of the plant-based meat industry by establishing two new cell-based meat research institutes at the Institute of Chemical Technologies (Mumbai) and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, as well as the National Research Centre on Meat, with investments from the Indian Department of Biotechnology to encourage research and development of cultivated meat or foods grown in laboratories.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Authority (APEDA) wants to encourage the adoption of Indian vegan foodstuffs, such as snacks, cheese, pancakes, and cheese, in countries like Australia, Israel, and New Zealand in the near future.

The Plant Element is a food development challenge started by the League of Indian Creature Security Associations to invigorate the extension of plant-based meat substitute items.

The Eat Right India initiative was established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with the intention of assisting citizens in adopting a sustainable diet consisting of plant-based foods and assisting them in making healthy food choices.

Indians are taught by the Right to Protein initiative how important it is for their health and nutrition to eat enough protein.

Plant-based meat, dairy, and eggs, as well as cultivated meat, are all promoted by the international non-profit organization The Good Food Institute as alternatives to traditional animal-meat products. GFI aims to help as many domestic businesses as possible produce high-quality plant-based meat substitutes.

Recent Changes in the Market for Plant-Based Food Products in India In September 2022, India exported its first shipment of plant-based meat products to California, USA, from Nadiad, a district in the Kheda district of Gujarat. Mini samosas, patties, nuggets, momos, spring rolls, and burgers are among the exported food items.

Bowman Daniels Midland (ADM) as of late teamed up with Envision Meats, an Indian maker of plant-based meat substitutes. ADM wants to make products under the Imagine Meats brand by partnering with a technology company and sourcing raw ingredients. Imagine Meats plans to create soy and pea protein-based plant-based versions of traditional Indian dishes like biryani, kebabs, and curry.

Key driver: Market Dynamics There are a lot of flexitarians in India. Vegetarianism has been influenced by religious traditions and ethical considerations for a long time. The Government of India (GOI) recently conducted a census, and the results show that India has the highest percentage of vegetarians in the world-30 percent of the country’s population. The remaining population is considered to be “flexitarian,” which eats mostly vegetarian food and only occasionally eats meat or fish. These factors have prompted an increase in the number of plant-based food products sold in retail stores, accelerating market expansion and generating a significant revenue share over the forecast period.

