Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

ANA cancels flight tickets mistakenly sold at super low prices

All tickets will be canceled, fully refunded

  387
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/26 18:13
(ANA photo)

(ANA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All Nippon Airways (ANA) on Wednesday (April 26) walked back on its promise to honor flight tickets sold at super low costs due to a technical glitch on its Vietnamese website on April 17.

The website listed the price for a round-trip business class ticket from Jakarta to North America at less than NT$10,000 (US$300), which is normally worth around NT$300,000, and first-class round-trip tickets to the same destinations at NT$30,000. Some are return flight tickets, with destinations in Southeast Asia on the itinerary, including Bali.

At first, ANA told the media that all tickets sold were valid. However, ANA's headquarters said on Wednesday that due to errors in the website's currency conversion system, some customers bought the air tickets at prices much lower than standard prices, CNA reported.

The Vietnamese website had been closed for repair. ANA apologized to passengers for the system error and said all flights booked under the wrong system will be canceled and fully refunded. The affected passengers will be notified by email, per CNA.
ANA

RELATED ARTICLES

Glitch airfares appear on ANA Vietnam’s official website
Glitch airfares appear on ANA Vietnam’s official website
2023/04/18 21:07
ANA resumes twice daily flights from Taipei to Tokyo
ANA resumes twice daily flights from Taipei to Tokyo
2022/11/10 16:45
ANA resumes regular Taipei Songshan – Tokyo Haneda flights
ANA resumes regular Taipei Songshan – Tokyo Haneda flights
2020/08/04 16:17
Low-cost carrier Scoot to resume flights between Taiwan and South Korea
Low-cost carrier Scoot to resume flights between Taiwan and South Korea
2020/07/29 15:43
Japanese airline ANA to resume Taipei-Tokyo flights Aug. 3
Japanese airline ANA to resume Taipei-Tokyo flights Aug. 3
2020/07/14 16:43