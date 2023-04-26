Former Taiwan president's son sentenced for money laundering

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taiwan President Chen Shui-bian’s (陳水扁) son, Chen Chih-chung (陳致中), and daughter-in-law, Huang Rui-liang (黃睿靚) were sentenced on Wednesday (April 26) in a money laundering case associated with bribes paid for the land purchase and construction of the Nangang Exhibition Hall.

Chen’s wife and former First Lady, Wu Shu-jen (吳淑珍), had been accused of extorting bribes associated with the sale of land for the exhibition hall as well as the subsequent construction project. She later instructed her son and daughter-in-law to place the illegally obtained funds in overseas bank accounts, effectively laundering the funds, per China Times.

Taiwan’s High Court rejected their second appeal and sentenced Chen to 1-year in prison and a fine of NT$1.5 million (US$45,000), with his wife sentenced to 4 years of probation and a fine of NT$1 million (NT$30,000).

Both individuals were deemed a flight risk, with authorities put on alert about potential attempts to flee the country.

As for Wu Shu-jen’s involvement in the Nangang Exhibition Hall money laundering case, Wu did not appear at the second appeal conducted by the High Court, appointing a lawyer to appear on her behalf. The lawyer claimed Wu mistakenly believed that the money she received was a political donation and had no intention of money laundering.

The court, however, believed she was deeply involved in both of these money laundering cases and didn’t accept her denial of complicity.

As for son, Chen Chih-chung, and daughter-in-law, Huang Rui-liang, the second appeal found that they had in fact helped Wu conceal both the nature and the source of the funds which were obtained illegally. They also helped set up a complicated overseas account system which prevented tracing the funds.

The court found the couple deeply complicit in money laundering, with sentencing requiring prison time for Chen, and a lengthy probation for his wife, Huang.

After the ruling by the High Court, no further appeals are available.