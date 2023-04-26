Stable weather, warm temperatures in store for Taiwan Thursday to Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Stable weather and warm temperatures are in store for Taiwan from Thursday to Saturday night, according to meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮).

Affected by a frontal rain belt, local rains are expected in northern Taiwan and the mountainous areas in Hualiean and Taitung counties on Wednesday, CNA cited Wu as saying.

The weather front that is currently affecting the weather will move away on Thursday, and from Thursday to Saturday, it will be partly clear in the daytime, with sporadic rainfall in the afternoon in the mountainous areas, the meteorologist said. Temperatures will warm up, with high temperatures reaching near 30 degrees in the north, 32 degrees in the central area, and 34 degrees in the south on Friday and Saturday.

Wu said that from Saturday evening to Monday, another frontal rainband will affect the northern and eastern half of the country, with heavier rain in some areas. The weather will gradually improve on Tuesday, and short local rains are expected in the mountainous areas across the country in the afternoon, he added.