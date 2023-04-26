Infineon and SCHWEIZER extend cooperation in chip embedding to develop more efficient silicon carbide automotive solutions

MUNICH and SCHRAMBERG, GERMANY - Media OutReach - 26 April 2023 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) and Schweizer Electronic AG (ETR: SCE) are collaborating on an innovative way to further increase the efficiency of chips based on silicon carbide (SiC). Both partners are developing a solution to embed Infineon's 1200 V CoolSiC™ chips directly onto printed circuit boards (PCB). This will increase the range of electric vehicles and reduce the total system costs.



The two companies have already demonstrated the potential of this new approach: They were able to embed a 48 V MOSFET in the PCB. This resulted in a 35 percent increase in performance. SCHWEIZER contributes to this success with its innovative p²Pack® solution which enables power semiconductors to be embedded in PCBs.



"With Infineon's 100 percent electrically tested standard cells (S-Cell), we can achieve high overall yields in the p² Pack manufacturing process," said Thomas Gottwald, Vice President Technology at Schweizer Electronic AG. "The fast-switching characteristics of the CoolSiC chips are optimally supported by the low-inductance interconnection that can be achieved with the p² Pack. This leads to increased efficiency and improved reliability of power conversion units such as traction inverters, DC-DC converters, or on-board chargers."



Infineon and SCHWEIZER will showcase the 1200 V CoolSiC chip embedding technology at PCIM Europe 2023 in Nuremberg, at the Infineon booth 412 in Hall 7. SCHWEIZER will also be at the trade fair (booth 410 in Hall 6).





About Schweizer Electronic AG

Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality and energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features. The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE", „ISIN DE 000515623"). More information is available at www.schweizer.ag



About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 56,200 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €14.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Infineon is at the core of the transformation of the automotive industry towards sustainable mobility. Further information on Infineon’s mobility solutions is available at www.infineon.com/mobility

