Global Horse Insurance Market: Analysis of Types, Horse Types, Applications, and Sales Channels (2023-2031)

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global horse insurance market are:

Markel Corporation

AXA

Harry Hall Horse Insurance

The Insurance Emporium Horse Insurance

Animal Friends Horse Insurance

Quotezone Horse Insurance

Pet Plan

ASPCA

Nationwide

Pet Assure

Hollard

ONE Insurance

De Wet De Villiers Brokers

Trusted Choice

Broadstone Equine Insurance Agency

Great American Insurance Group

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

Others

The global horse insurance market revenue was around US$ 459 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The “equine insurance” policy, which is intended exclusively for the horse industry, offers a variety of policies and coverage. It offers protection from unforeseen expenses for horses, farms, equestrian professionals, and other connected parties. Horse farms, horse industry organizations, rodeos, equestrian athletes, clubs, and horse-related displays all make use of equine insurance.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

An increase in the demand for horse medical insurance coverage, particularly among high-net-worth individuals drives the growth of the horse insurance market.

The expansion of the horse insurance market is aided by the insurance industry’s increased digitization due to technological advancements like AI and ML.

A potential growth opportunity for the market is predicted due to the increase in advancements and initiatives related to horse riding insurance.

Lower awareness and higher premiums of horse insurance hamper the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the horse insurance market since many veterinary facilities and diagnostic centers were forced to close due to the lockdown measures taken by various governments. Companies that offer horse insurance, though, were attempting to innovate and change the policy coverage and policies in response to the prevalence of health concerns. Additionally, the majority of horse insurance companies have migrated to digital platforms to better serve their clients and combat the damaging effects on the sector. Additionally, the impact of the pandemic on the horse insurance market has been mitigated by increased government measures and increased digitalization in the insurance sector.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the horse insurance market in 2021. High net worth individuals (HNWI) have significantly increased their adoption of horses, which has helped North America become the largest market shareholder of the horse insurance market.

Segmentation Analysis

The global horse insurance market segmentation focuses on Type, Horse Type, Application, Sales Channel and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Mortality

Major Medical & Surgical

Loss of Use

Liability

Others

Segmentation based on Horse Type

American Quarter Horse

Arabian

Thoroughbred

Morgan

Appaloosa

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Recreational

o Recreational

? Riding

? Racing

? Grooming/Showing

? Others

Commercial

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

Broker

Agency

Direct Response

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Global

Horse Insurance

Market: Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the estimated market size in terms of value and sales volume from 2023-2031? What are the market situations and prospects in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa? What is the revenue and sales volume of major countries in each region? How is the analysis of 10-15 leading market players conducted, including sales, price, revenue, gross, gross margin, product profile, and application? What is the market value and sales volume breakdown by type and application from 2023-2031?

